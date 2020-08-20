Regulation Listing Shows the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s Chonky Camera Bump

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company’s new flagship folding phone, doesn’t officially launch until the 1st of September. But as with all things Samsung, interest is high so leaks are abundant, and the latest one is actually quite official.

The phone’s listing on Chinese regulator TENAA shows a side view we haven’t seen before, and oof, that camera hump is CHUNKY:

The other images don’t give us much new information: no specs, and the screens aren’t turned on. But we did get the model number (SM-F9160), and a view of the back cameras that shows the same traffic-light setup as the Galaxy Note 20 (but without the laser focus of the Ultra model).

The screens are off and the handset is black, so it’s tricky to see the edges of the 6.2-inch front display, but if you mess around with the image settings you can get a clearer picture of the nearly edge-to-edge screen and the punch-hole selfie cam:

While pre-registration (i.e. “registering your interest”) is already open for the device in the UK, preorders apparently won’t start until the day after the launch (why not the day itself? Odd), according to both GizmoChina and trusted leaker Evan Blass. The on-sale date will apparently be September 18.

Stay tuned for news of local Australian pre-orders. [Techradar]