Ranked: Automaker Ananyms Like ‘Ford Drof’

Earlier today, I learned that Skoda will be making a version of the Volkswagen ID all-electric crossover called the “Enyaq.” This led me down a rabbit-hole of ideas for better names. Even the ananym of Skoda, which is just the word spelled backward, or Adoks, would be a better name than “Enyaq.”
So here are my arbitrary and personal rankings, with some consultation of the rest of the Jalopnik staff, of automaker ananyms, or car names spelled like their automaker’s name with the letters arranged backward:
Lincoln Nlocnil
Just nonsense, but fun to say out loud.
Chevrolet Telorvehc
You better tell her, Vic!
Maserati Itaresam
Pronounced, Atari-Sam?
Hyundai Iadnuyh
Audi Idua
Lada Adal
A Lada Adal, what a doll!
Fiat Taif
A dentist with a cockney accent?
Honda Adnoh
Add no trouble to your life with the Honda Adnoh.
Bentley Yeltneb
A Bentley is exactly the kind of car where you’d make sure everyone on the road knew you still drove a Bentley, whether you were in front of them or behind them, because it would still read “Bentley” in their rear-view mirror (like an ambulance)
Koenigsegg Ggesgineok
The threatening challenge of attempting to pronounce a double-G is the perfect match for the threatening performance of the brand’s cars.
Genesis Siseneg
Kia Aik
I’ve got an ache for the Kia Aik.
Alfa Romeo Afla Oemor
This is just me drunk telling a stranger at a bar in the finance district what car to buy.
Toyota Atoyot
It’s a Toyota. It’s a Atoyot. It’s a Toyota Atoyot.
Mazda Adzam
Like saying “Adam,” but with an added touch of malice.
Mercedes Sedecrem
The first car to make it across Middle Earth and back.
Jaguar Raugaj
Sounds badass, I’m in.
Ram Mar
Ram, more.
Ford Drof
Rory Carroll said the Ford Drof is a “little truck.”
Volvo Ovlov
I like how stereotypically-Russian a lot of the European brands sound backwards.
Tesla Alset!
We’re all-set for launch.
Volkswagen Negawsklov
Had the outcome of WWII been slightly different, maybe. Das Vedanya.
Mini Inim
“Inim? I barely know him!” – Erin Marquis.
Polestar Ratselop
Mmm I love my Polestar rat slop.
Dodge Egdod
Egdod.
Full disclosure: this is not an exhaustive list.