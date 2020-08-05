Pranksters Stream Porn During Zoom Hearing for Alleged 17-Year-Old Twitter Hacker

Pranksters disrupted judicial hearings on Wednesday for the 17-year-old Florida kid who allegedly hijacked the accounts of prominent Twitter users last month, according to multiple people on the teleconference call. There were several intrusions during the first attempt at the hearing, and it was finally stopped after pornography was streamed via Pornhub.

The judge overseeing the case, Christopher Nash, even tried to start the hearing a second time but had to shut it down yet again. The pranksters reportedly posed as news outlets and there was no password required for the meetings.

The 17-year-old alleged hacker in the case, Graham Ivan Clark, is one of three people who have been accused of taking over the accounts of high-profile Twitter users like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kayne West, and Joe Biden, among several others on July 15. The hack included tweets promising people would be sent more bitcoin if they first sent bitcoin to the hacker’s own wallet. Clark faces ten felony charges, including access to a computer device without authority, and is being charged as an adult.

“How the judge in charge of the proceeding didn’t think to enable settings that would prevent people from taking over the screen is beyond me. My guess is he didn’t know he could,” security expert Brian Krebs tweeted Wednesday morning. “This guy’s reaction sums it up.”

The reaction, of course, was one of shock and bewilderment.

Zoom bombing has become incredibly common during the covid-19 pandemic, as so much more of our lives are conducted through video conferencing software, whether it’s online classes or just drinks with friends. As Gizmodo explained back in April, Zoom has major security problems that haven’t been fixed.

