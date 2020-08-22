Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Is Cancelled After One Season

Dreadful news, really.

As reported by Variety, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the Penny Dreadful spinoff/sequel series that aired its first season on Showtime this past season, has been cancelled. The show, which took place in Los Angeles in 1938 and starred Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane having more fun than he knew what to do with, was honestly a blast. It’ll be missed.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” Showtime said in a statement provided to Variety. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

A lot of shows like City of Angels will probably be facing tough moments like this in the weeks and months to come, as networks weigh the popularity of the show versus the cost and time of pandemic-era production. This one is a shame to lose, though. Where else are we going to find a show that has Natalie Dormer chewing the scenery and Nathan Lane playing a hard-boiled detective?