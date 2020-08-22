The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Is Cancelled After One Season

Julie Muncy

Published 3 hours ago: August 23, 2020 at 4:15 am -
Filed to:daniel zovatto
io9natalie dormernathan lanepenny dreadfulpenny dreadful city of angelsshowtime
Natalie Dormer on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. (Image: Showtime)
Natalie Dormer on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. (Image: Showtime)

Dreadful news, really.

As reported by Variety, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, the Penny Dreadful spinoff/sequel series that aired its first season on Showtime this past season, has been cancelled. The show, which took place in Los Angeles in 1938 and starred Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, and Nathan Lane having more fun than he knew what to do with, was honestly a blast. It’ll be missed.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” Showtime said in a statement provided to Variety. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

A lot of shows like City of Angels will probably be facing tough moments like this in the weeks and months to come, as networks weigh the popularity of the show versus the cost and time of pandemic-era production. This one is a shame to lose, though. Where else are we going to find a show that has Natalie Dormer chewing the scenery and Nathan Lane playing a hard-boiled detective?

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.