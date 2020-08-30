The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Paramount Sets New Release Dates for Scream, Snake Eyes, and Others

Julie Muncy

August 31, 2020
Image: Paramount
At some point, it starts to feel like maybe setting firm release dates for movies during a global pandemic is just not a good idea. But here we are, at it again.

At least these dates, released recently by Paramount, are a bit more…. realistic than some others we’ve seen. As reported by Slash Film and announced on Twitter, Scream 5, which is set to feature Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprising their roles in the horror pastiche franchise, is now set to premiere on January 14, 2022.

Editor’s Note: New release dates are all based in the U.S. but it’s likely these films will premiere in Australia around the same time.

Meanwhile, Snake Eyes, the still-happening G.I. Joe spinoff movie, the latest attempt to make a live-action franchise out of those boys, is coming out on October 22, 2021, a delay of roughly a whole year from previously projected dates. It’s still set to star Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, with Robert Schwentke attached to direct.

In other genre news, the next Paranormal Activity movie, which doesn’t have a title yet, is set for March 4, 2022. There’s also a new Clifford the Big Red Dog movie coming out on November 5, 2021, which may technically count as a kaiju movie depending on your perspective on giant, protective red dogs.

With productions starting up in some parts of the world and some films even returning to theatres, whether they should be doing so or not, it’s possible that these dates will actually hold. As with everything in the entertainment world right now, and in the world in general, we’ll have to see.

