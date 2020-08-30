OnePlus’ Next Phone Might Be a Budget Handset With a Massive Battery

Earlier this winter, OnePlus pulled a big tease when it released the mid-range OnePlus Nord and then announced that it wouldn’t be available in the U.S. or other regions. But now it appears OnePlus is working on an even cheaper phone with a massive battery and most importantly, an actual U.S. release. This bodes well for consumers around the world.

According to an “inside” source who spoke to Android Central, OnePlus is working on a new entry-level phone codenamed Clover featuring a Snapdragon 460 processor, a giant 6,000 mAh battery, and an expected price tag of around $US200 ($272). While Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset is just one step up from the company’s super budget Snapdragon 2-series, simply pairing a processor with acceptable performance with a battery that big could potentially unseat the $US250 ($340) Moto G Power’s for its spot as the phone with the best combo of price and battery life.

To put a 6,000 mAh battery into perspective, that’s 1,000 mAh more than what you get in a Galaxy S20 Ultra and 1,500 mAh more than you get in a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Honestly, 6,000 mAh is closer to what you’d get in a tablet than anything you’d find in a phone aside from silly monstrosities like the Energizer P18K (RIP).

Elsewhere, Android Central’s source says the Clover features a lot of the same components used in the Realme C15, with the Clover said to include a 6.52-inch 1560 x 720 LCD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD card slot, fingerprint sensor, headphone jack, and three rear cameras.

While the Clover’s use of an HD+ screen isn’t exactly ideal, the rest of its rumoured specs are quite respectable, especially for a phone this cheap. Heck, even if the Clover’s eventual retail price gets bumped up to around $350, it would still be a very competitive handset compared to other phones in this price range like the Moto G Power and TCL 10L.

Back when OnePlus released the Nord and didn’t bring it to the U.S., OnePlus stated that it had another device in mind for the U.S. slated for sometime later this year. That could be the Clover, and with Android Central’s source saying Clover’s launch is “imminent,” we might not have to wait very long to see if that’s true.