How Aussie Broadband’s New NBN Plans Stack Up Against the Competition

Aussie Broadband made headlines this week for upping the prices on its NBN 100 plans. All Aussie Broadband NBN 100 plans are now $10 per month more expensive, and existing customers will soon be hit by these changes too.

READ MORE Some Aussie Broadband Prices Just Went Up

This brings Aussie’s unlimited NBN 100 / 20 plan up to $99 per month, and its unlimited NBN 100 / 40 plan went up to $109 per month. This puts the telco firmly into the premium provider category.

However, existing customers will benefit from a three-or-so-month grace period. Throughout September, Aussie will contact all customers on NBN 100 plans and give them a further 60 days’ notice regarding the price rise.

A price increase is never going to be popular, but what exactly does a $10 per month increase look like on Aussie Broadband plans compared to the wider market?

Unlimited NBN 100 plans compared

A $10 per month price rise doesn’t make Aussie the most expensive provider around, but it certainly shifts it to the higher end of end of the NBN pricing spectrum

For comparison, the cheapest NBN 100 plan around right now comes from Tangerine, thanks to promotional pricing. You’ll pay $74.90 per month for your first six months, and then $89.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine plans are contract-free and come with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy in your first fortnight, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. The telco reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps.

Superloop arguably has the most exciting offer around right now, charging $79.95 for the first six months of its unlimited NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $89.95 per month thereafter.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which are the fastest of any major provider. Even at $89.95 per month, that’s pretty damn good. And like Aussie Broadband, Superloop publishes CVC graphs that show how much capacity it has in a given area and how much is being used.

READ MORE Why You Should Change Your NBN Plan Every Six Months

If you’d prefer to avoid timed promos and get an NBN plan you can just set and forget, MATE is your cheapest option at $79 per month. You can save another $10 per month by bundling with a MATE SIM-only plan (powered by the Telstra network). These start at $20 per month with 5GB. MATE reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps.

At $99 per month, Aussie Broadband sits right alongside Internode and iiNet, who both charge $99.99 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. Both providers report slower typical evening speeds than Aussie, however, clocking at 78Mbps and 83.6Mbps, respectively. Aussie Broadband reports typical evening speeds of 86Mbps on NBN 100 plans, for comparison.

Unsurprisingly, Telstra is still your most expensive option when it comes to an NBN 100 plan, billed at $109 per month. Telstra reports typical evening speeds of 88Mbps.

Cheaper Aussie Broadband plans

To help balance out its price rise, Aussie Broadband introduced new NBN 75 plans, filling the price gap left by its old NBN 100 plan.

$89 per month gets you an unlimited plan with download speeds as fast as 75Mbps, and upload speed of up to 20Mbps. The telco is reporting typical evening speeds of 65Mbps on NBN 75 plans. Here are Aussie Broadband’s NBN 75 plans:

The value of Aussie’s NBN 75 plans are a little hard to gauge, because they exist in a vacuum. No other provider has an NBN 75 plan. But for reference, $89 per month is almost exactly what you’d pay for a Superloop NBN 100 plan, after you exclude promotional discounts. Providers like MATE offer NBN 100 plans at a cheaper price than Aussie’s NBN 75 plan and promise higher typical evening speeds.

On the other side of the fence, it’s impossible to find an NBN 50 plan that even approaches the same kind of price as the Aussie NBN 75 plan. iiNet offers some of the best typical evening speeds on NBN 50 plans – measuring in at 46.7Mbps – but charges $74.99 per month.

This puts Aussie Broadband between a rock and a hard place when it comes to NBN 75. The plan might be a good enough compromise for existing Aussie customers who don’t want to pay an extra $10 per month, but it’s not a plan you’d go out of your way for. Unless you really love Aussie Broadband, the value doesn’t quite add up.

Aussie Broadband also offers NBN 100 plans with smaller data allowances. If you want to save a few dollars you could drop down to a 500GB NBN 100 plan billed at $95 per month. This might not work for more demanding downloaders, but if 500GB is enough for you, downgrading to a lower tier is definitely a better option than paying for data you don’t need.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.