How Much Apple’s New 27-Inch iMac Costs in Australia

Apple just quietly dropped its new 27-inch iMac, which is possibly the last we’ll see with an Intel chipset. This thing has copped some impressive upgrades so (depending on how you spec it out) it also has quite the price tag attached. Here’s how much it costs in Australia.

New 27-inch iMac Specs

While the design is largely the same, the specs of the new 27-inch iMac have gotten a complete overhaul.

The 5K Retina display include True Tone colour technology and the option to include ‘nano-texture glass’. This apparently helps with glare reduction due to its “innovative matte finish.”

A new 1080p FaeTime HD camera, higher fidelity speakers and a ‘studio-quality’ microphone also come included.

If you crack it open you’ll find shiny new Intel 10th-generation processors with six, eight and 10-core options — depending how hard you want to go. Memory capacity has been doubled at 128GB and RAM can go up to 16GB, which is a first for iMacs.

Graphics performance is also said to be 55 per cent faster thanks to the above and the new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUS.

When it comes to SSD they will now come as standard and can go up to 8TB, which is four times more than the last generation.

And if you’re all about that security you’ll find a new Apple T2 Security Chip, which offers secure booting and encrypted storage.

If you were hoping to get Big Sur right away, lower your expectations. But you can get it once it releases later in the year. Or right now if you’re impatient and want to know how.

You can read more about it here.

That’s not all

If you’d rather something smaller, Apple has also just released a new 21.5-inch iMac as well as a new iMac Pro. The latter will be getting a fancy 10-core Intel Xeon chip as standard.

27-inch iMac Price Australia

Get your wallets ready. Here in Australia the cheapest you can get the new 27-inch iMac for is $2,799. As for the 21.5-inch baby iMac, that comes in at $1,699.

And if you want the big daddy new iMac Pro it starts at a whopping $7,299. We cant wait to completely spec it out, like we did with the the Mac Pro last year.

Availability

The New iMac series is available in Australia right now.