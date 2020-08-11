Movie Release Dates 2020-2021: Every Rescheduled Australian Release

The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the upcoming slate of blockbuster movies. Everything from Black Widow to Bill & Ted Face The Music and Ghostbusters: Afterlife have been pushed back. Some films getting new 2021 release dates and others landing directly on VOD or heading to streaming in 2020. Here’s every blockbuster movie release currently schedule for Australia between 2020 and 2021.
Movie release dates for 2020 in Australia
The biggest blockbusters still on the schedule for 2020 include Marvel’s Black Widow, Mulan, Tenet and the latest James Bond flick, No Time To Die. Here’s all the biggest genre movies and blockbusters set for the 2020 season, and where you’ll be able to catch them.
All films are coming to Australian cinemas unless stated otherwise.
- Tenet — 27 August, 2020
- The New Mutants — 3 September, 2020
- Mulan — 4 September, 2020 (Disney+ streaming release)
- Bill & Ted Face the Music — 10 September, 2020 (also available on VOD; details TBD)
- The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run — 17 September, 2020
- The King’s Man — 17 September, 2020
- Wonder Woman — 1 October, 2020
- Black Widow — 29 October, 2020
- No Time to Die — 12 November, 2020
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins — 19 November, 2020
- Free Guy — December 10, 2020
- Soul — 26 December, 2020
- Dune — 26 December, 2020
Movie release dates for 2021 in Australia
2021 is set to be a massive year for films, largely because most of the biggest films originally scheduled for 2020 have been pushed into the first half of the year. The biggest movies arriving in 2021 including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Morbius and The Fast and the Furious sequel, F9. Here’s everything else currently scheduled for the year.
- Mortal Kombat — 14 January, 2021
- Chaos Walking — 21 January, 2021
- The Eternals — 11 February, 2021
- Antlers — 18 February, 2021
- Morbius — 18 March, 2021
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife — 21 March, 2021
- Raya and the Last Dragon — 25 March, 2021
- F9 — 1 April, 2021
- Rumble — 1 April, 2021
- A Quiet Place Part II — 22 April, 2021
- Monster Hunter — 22 April, 2021
- Shang-Chi — 29 April, 2021
- Bob’s Burgers: The Movie — 21 May, 2021
- Godzilla vs. Kong — 20 May, 2021
- Spiral: From the Book of Saw — 20 May, 2021
- Cruella — 27 May, 2021
- The Conjuring 3 — 3 June, 2021
- Jurassic World: Dominion — 10 June, 2021
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage — 24 June, 2021
- Top Gun: Maverick — July 1, 2021
- Uncharted — 15 July, 2021
- Jungle Cruise — 29 July, 2021
- The Suicide Squad — 5 August, 2021
- Space Jam: A New Legacy — 9 September, 2021
- The Batman — 30 September, 2021
- Halloween Kills — 12 October, 2021
- Mission Impossible 7 — 18 November, 2021
- Black Adam — 26 December, 2021
Considering the sheer number of blockbusters here, it’s going to be a very packed year for cinemas.
All dates listed are subject to change.
This article will be updated as we learn more about the upcoming movie release schedule for Australia.