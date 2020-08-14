Motorola Just Made an Inflatable Razr Chair, and Honestly, We Just Have to Laugh

In advance of Motorola’s mysterious upcoming event Sept. 9, the company has teamed up with a designer inflatable pool brand (which apparently is a thing) to create something that looks like a chair, but is actually anything but.

Created in collaboration with Minnidip, the new $US70 ($98) Minnidip x Razr Ch(air) appears to be an inflatable blush gold seating apparatus that the company claims will give users the “illusion of floating on (air).” But upon closer examination, I’m convinced that serving as something that keeps your arse off the ground is pretty low on the Razr chair’s priorities.

My first clue to support this is that the Razr chair doesn’t really seem to appeal to its two main demographics: poor, college frat bros who don’t have enough money to fill their dorm rooms with real furniture, and the kind of influencers who might put one in the background of a YouTube video or Instagram post.

Photo: Motorola/Minnidip

The lack of neon green or a logo featuring one of the U.S.’s most prestigious light beer producers means the Razr chair completely lacks the ambiance and sophistication needed to truly support the team on game day. Meanwhile, constructed out of BLUSH GOLD metallic vinyl with a printed cream gradient, the Razr chair is also bound to clash with the typical Sunday colour scheme of crusty yellow mustard and orange cheese dust, and at $US70 ($98), it’s not expensive enough to allow influencers to flex on plebes who might not have one of their own.

But even more importantly, eyeing a raised cutout on the Razr chair’s right armrest, it appears that this thing is actually just a massive phone case designed to protect your phone during times when you want to sit near a pool, but not actually go for swim. Phones with foldable screens (including the Razr) generally lack any sort of substantial water-resistance. Also, despite Minnidip being a designer inflatable pool brand, the Razr chair’s listing features an explicit disclaimer that the chair is NOT a pool float and should only be set up on solid ground, “never in water.”

Photo: Motorola/Minnidip

Finally, while the chair itself costs $US70 ($98), it also comes with a promo code for a coupon that’s good for $US200 ($279) off the purchase of a Razr phone. Shrewdly, the listing does not mention a specific model of Razr phone, which could be significant as Motorola is expected to announced a new Razr handset on Sept. 9 (most likely a slightly upgraded Razr with 5G support and slightly faster specs). That means if you are dead set on buying a new Razr phone, spending $US70 ($98) on this chair would actually save you $US130 ($181) overall.

So, actually, the Razr chair isn’t a chair at all, but the world’s biggest coupon.

There you have it: The new Razr chair isn’t just a chair, but a giant, inflatable phone case that’s also a coupon. Thank you for coming to today’s instalment of weird promo item tie-ins. And if for some reason you still want to pick up one these chair-phone case-coupon hybrids, you’ll have to wait until preordered Razr chairs start shipping Sept. 21.