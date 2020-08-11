Every New Marvel Release Date For Movies And TV Shows

The COVID-19 pandemic threw Marvel’s best laid plans into chaos. Movie releases for Black Widow, Morbius, The New Mutants and more were pushed back. Meanwhile, filming schedules for the upcoming Loki, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were disrupted. The entire Marvel movie release schedule now looks much different than first planned.

Here’s every rescheduled Marvel release date and delay we know about so far.

New Marvel Movie Release Schedule

Here’s the new Marvel release dates for movies.

The New Mutants was initially set for a release in 2018 but various delays, re-shoots and other unknown issues forced it back. It did finally have a set release date in April 2020 but this was rescheduled due to COVID-19. It is now scheduled for release in Australia on September 3, 2020. It follows a group of young mutants stuck trapped in a secret facility and is said to take inspiration from classic horror movies.

Black Widow was originally scheduled to release April 30 locally, but has been pushed back to October 29, 2020 in Australia. The film is set to take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War and follows Natasha Romanoff on a quest to deal with her past.

The Eternals is a brand new property for Marvel and follows a team of immortal aliens that protect the Earth. The first question we have is “where have they been for the last 15 years”, but the answer will have to wait until February 11, 2021. It was originally scheduled for a November 2020 release.

Morbius, the Jared Leto-starring tale of a scientist who accidentally transforms himself into a super-powered, vampire-like being, was set for a July 30 release in Australia before the coronavirus pandemic took plans off the rails. It’s now been delayed by nearly a whole year and is set to release on March 18, 2021 in Australia.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was was originally scheduled for mid-February 2021 and has since been delayed to April 29, 2021. The film stars Simu Liu as martial arts expert Shang-Chi.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was scheduled for a July 30 release, coinciding with Morbius. Sequel to the actually-very-fun Venom, it’s set to feature Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock going against Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kassady a.k.a. Carnage. The release date has been pushed back to June 24, 2021 in Australia.

Thor: Love and Thunder was delayed due to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus. While previously it was set for release on November 5, 2021 it’s now been pushed back to February 10, 2022. It’s the fourth Thor film and sees the return of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, is set for March 24, 2022. Not much else is known about this movie.

New TV Release Schedule

Here’s the new Marvel release dates for shows.

Marvel is currently filming three television shows set to follow on from the devastating Avengers: Endgame. WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki were all mid-filming in March when the COVID-19 forced the shutdown of all film and television productions globally.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s filming begin in October 2019 and was shut down in March 2020, making it the furthest along of all the upcoming shows. With filming in Prague now able to resume with new hygiene standards, it’s likely TFATWS will only suffer a three month delay. It was originally scheduled for August 2020, but has since been delayed with no new date announced. It will likely be a late 2020 or early 2021 release.

WandaVision is in a similar jam. The show was originally expected to debut on Disney+ in December 2020, but given the significant delays it’s more likely to appear on Disney+ in early 2021.

Loki was only able to complete 3 months of filming before its production was shut down. Since filming is mostly taking place in the U.S. it faces a number of challenges. Loki was originally scheduled for an early 2021 release, but don’t be surprised if it slips to a mid or late 2021 slot.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo Australia for more news and updates on every upcoming Marvel property.