Looks Like There’s a Cheaper Samsung Foldable on the Way

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Much of being a geek these days involves trying to extrapolate detail from the tiniest leaks and hints (or, as my Year 10 English teacher put it, “valiantly making bricks with very little hay.” I had not, in fact, read the book), and the latest detail about Samsung foldables is a prime example.

All we have is the model number for a phone or device we weren’t previously aware of: SM-F415. That tells us that it’s a Samsung device (SM), that it folds (F), and that it’s less high-end than the F916 Galaxy Z Fold 2, F900 Galaxy Fold, and F700 Galaxy Z Flip: its model number is way down at 415.

We also know which Wi-Fi standards it supports: a, b, g, n and ac. No ax, which as Pocket Lint points out, likely means it has an older chipset.

The gadget passed its Wi-Fi certification this month, which is usually a very early sign that a new device exists and is on the way to market.

What else do we know? Well, pretty much nothing. There have been rumours for a long time that a more affordable Galaxy Fold was on the way, but until the 1st of September we don’t know if that’ll be the Z Fold 2 (though we’re not holding our breath for affordability). There’s also been talk of a book-fold phone like Huawei’s, or even a rollable phone, so it could be one of those. Or another little clamshell like the Z Flip and new Moto Razr. Or a wallet.

Or, and bear with us here, it might not even be a phone. Granted, the F model numbers so far have all been phones, but if the F just means folding then couldn’t it be a wristband or another kind of folding device? Tech companies have been patenting designs for all sorts of folding goodies for years now, so it’s entirely possible.

We’re doubled over with excitement. [Pocket Lint]