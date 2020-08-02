John Wick’s Writer Is Bringing Splinter Cell to Netflix

Spider-Man 3

Deadline confirms Tony Revolori will return as Flash Thompson in Marvel’s next Spider-Man movie.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Director Francis Lawrence spoke to Discussing Film about the upcoming Lionsgate adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

I was always eager to get back into the world, but I just wanted to make sure that it came from an organic place and for me, that’s always from Suzanne, as opposed to a studio sort of urging everybody to come up with a sequel or prequel. When I heard that she was writing a book, I got really excited. She called me before it was released and filled me in a little bit about what it was about, but she didn’t want to spoil anything so that I would enjoy the read. When she was done working with her editors, she she sent it over to her agent’s office here in LA and I went in and read it over the course of two days in this office and just loved it. I loved the story, I love what it’s about, and I love how relevant it is. She’s always really good at that. She’s a really fun writer in terms of twists and page turn-ability of her books, so that was great. The characters are awesome and it’s really exciting to dive back into a different, earlier version of the world and for the most part with a bunch of new characters. So yeah, really exciting and the script is progressing really well!

Splinter Cell

Variety reports Netflix is joining forces with Ubisoft and John Wick’s Derek Kolstad to bring video game Splinter Cell to the streaming service as an anime. The trade writes, “According to sources, the series has received a two-season, 16 episode order,” and notes “The game has spawned six sequels as well as a series of novels. A Splinter Cell film has been in the works for years now. Tom Hardy has been attached to star as Fisher going back to 2012, though the project is currently considered inactive.”

Untitled Lady Macbeth Musical

According to THR, Anna and the Apocalypse director John McPhail is developing a YA-centric musical based on Macbeth with co-producers Channing Tatum and Scooter Braun. The story is only said to concern “a teenage girl who grapples with her own morality as she contends with the dreadful consequences of her ambition.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story 2

Appearing as a guest on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, Ron Howard confirmed there will be no sequel to the “underground hit” Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Well, there’s no sequel planned now. And it’s amazing to be a part of a Star Wars movie that seems to be a kind of underground hit, which is not what you’d expect. But that’s been an odd, strange journey for that movie.

Child’s Play 2

Director Lars Klevberg stated he still wants to make a sequel to his Child’s Play remake on Instagram.

It would be amazing to pull the crew and the actors back for another one, but MGM needs to get their stuff together and do it. It’s all there.

Pinocchio

We also have a new trailer for Matteo Garrone’s live-action Pinocchio — starring Roberto Benigni as Gepetto, this time.

Sweet Tooth

Deadline reports Dania Ramirez (X-Men: The Last Stand, Tell Me a Story) has joined the cast of Netflix’s Sweet Tooth adaptation as Aimee, “a pioneer in the middle of dystopic America [and] a lone scavenger in an abandoned city, rebuilding a sustainable habitat and giving orphaned hybrids a home.”

Mega-City One

Appearing as a guest on the V2A Emergency Broadcast System YouTube series, Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley stated he’d also like to bring back Sylvester Stallone alongside Karl Urban and Olivia Thirlby in the upcoming Judge Dredd TV series.

Well if we can get people back, you know, we even joked that it would be quite fun to get Stallone back.

The Green Hornet

Deadline reports Kevin Smith has teamed WildBrain to develop a Green Hornet animated series for family audiences. “The series will be set in contemporary times, following the adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato – now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato – as they partner to battle crime in Century City. It will also feature the Green Hornet’s ultra-high-tech car, Black Beauty.”

Hannibal

In a recent interview with Collider, Bryan Fuller stated he’s hopeful Hannibal’s popularity on Netflix could lead to a potential fourth season.

I wish there was something that was definitive. I’ve had conversations with Hugh and Mads and the cast, in terms of like, ‘This is what we would do if we were allowed to come back.’ There’s some ideas that I’m very excited about that continue the strange trajectory of season 3. But I have not been approached. I’ve knocked on every door and rang every bell. Martha (De Laurentiis, producer) and I, every couple of years, pick up our bags and go door to door and see if anybody’s interested in revisiting. The biggest hurdle is that we were somebody else’s show.” What I love about Netflix platforming the show now is there’s an opportunity for it to be seen as a Netflix show and maybe that will reconfigure their appetite, so to speak. But nobody has said anything to me, and believe me, like the nickel hooker on the red light district I am hanging out the window, waving my legs. They know I’m ready.

Kamp Koral

According to TV Line, the upcoming SpongeBob Squarepants prequel series following a ten-year-old Spongebob at summer camp will air exclusively on CBS All Access. No word on where it’ll end up in Australia.

Uzumaki

Adult Swim has released another teaser for its adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki.

Doom Patrol

Finally, the Doom Patrol take on the Candlemaker in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Wax Patrol.”

