John Wick 5 John Wick 5 John Wick 5 John Wick 5

Get your eyeballs ready, everyone. Not only can we look forward to John Wick 4 in the future, John Wick 5 also has been given the green light. We’re thinking he’s back.

According to CBR, this truly blessed news was confirmed on Friday by Lionsgate CEO, John Feltheimer. He is also said to have confirmed both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 will be shot back-to-back.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022,” Feltheimer said on the call.

“We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

While we don’t have an Australian release date on John Wick 4 as yet, we’re praying that we won’t be behind the rest of the world again.

In case you’ve forgotten, Aussie has to wait an additional 13 weeks, 91 days and 2,184 hours for John Wick 2. Yeah, we were counting.

In the meantime, we still have some more John Wick universe goodies to look forward to. In 2019 a spin off called Ballerina was confirmed. Very little is known about the project so far, other than it being centred on a female assassin. It’s unclear whether COVID-19 has impacted the production of the film.

A TV show called The Continental is also in the works. It’s a prequel that focuses on the infamous hotel that appears in the John Wick franchise.

It was first announced in 2017, but it apparently won’t premier until after John Wick 4. Considering that won’t be out until 2022, we have awhile to wait on this one.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any new scraps of information relating to the John Wick universe. But for now…

