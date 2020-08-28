Get Free AirPods (or 7 Google Nest Minis) With This Telstra iPhone 11 Plan Hack

If you’re someone who absolutely loves getting free stuff when they sign up for a new phone plan, and you’re in the market for a new iPhone 11, you might want to turn your attention to this Telstra hack. Spoiler: it’s free AirPods.

If you pick up an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max on a Telstra plan (Medium or higher), the telco will throw in a pair of brand new AirPods for free.

Telstra Points hack

This is how you hack the Telstra system for personal gain.

When you sign up for any of the above iPhone 11 plans you get 70,000 Telstra Points — which is the exact cost of AirPods in the Telstra Plus Reward Store. All you need to do is redeem these points and the wireless earbuds are be yours.

You can sign up for Telstra Plus here – don’t forget to do that if you’re not already a member!

But that’s not your only option. If you’re already happy with your current choice of earbuds or headphones, you can spend these points on anything else in the Telstra Plus Reward Store. If you really wanted to, you could trick out your home with seven Google Nest Minis, which cost 10,000 Telstra Points each. If this is your deeply specific vibe, we support this decision.

Alternatively, you could also pick up a pair of Sprout Harmonic 2.0 Bluetooth headphones, a Tello drone, or three BlueAnt X1 portable Bluetooth speakers.

Just be aware this deal is only available until 6 September, which is right around the corner. So if you really want to grab pick up some free AirPods with a new iPhone 11, you better move fast.

You can take a look at the plans Telstra has on offer right here:

Telstra iPhone 11 (64GB) plans

Telstra iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) plans

Telstra iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) plans

