Instagram’s New Feed Update Ruins Your Endless Scroll

Instagram has introduced an update to its feed that will stop your endless scroll, serving up suggestions based on what the algorithm thinks you’ll like.

A social media service’s feed is a sacred place for many users and so when it changes, people take notice.

The new feature, which is rolling out globally, serves up a new notice once you’ve scrolled through all the latest posts in your feed. Every post thereafter are suggested posts based on what you typically like to see on the app.

“Today we’re launching Suggested Posts in Feed, a new way to discover posts you might enjoy from accounts you don’t follow, without leaving your feed,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement provided to Gizmodo Australia.

“These personalised suggestions make it even easier to discover the best content on Instagram for you, especially for those who are all caught up with their feed and want to see more.”

How to see older Instagram posts

It’s understood the new feature is forced and there is no way to turn it off.

But all is not lost.

If you’d still like to see what Instagram is deeming ‘older posts’ — anything uploaded more than two days ago — you’ll be able to click on the prompt, which takes you to a separate feed.

The ‘You’re all caught up feature’ is actually not an entirely new addition. It was introduced back in 2018 as a way of letting users know they’d seen everything recent uploaded from the accounts they followed.

“We’ve heard that it can be difficult to keep track of your seen posts. With this message, you’ll have a better understanding of your Feed and know you haven’t missed recent photos or videos,” Instagram’s post read at the time.

Prior to the latest update, your older posts would be shown automatically once you received that notification.

It’s not the first time Instagram changed up its feed. Prior to the algorithmic feed we’ve now become accustomed to, Instagram once showed posts in chronological order. It was changed in 2016 to a mountain of criticism but many users are still holding on to the hope it will one day return.

Today is not that day.