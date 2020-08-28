In the Newest Trailer for His Dark Materials Season 2, Will’s Higher Purpose Is Unveiled

Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) might be the long-rumoured “child of destiny,” but there is another who must play an equally important part. HBO has released a new teaser trailer and release month for season two of His Dark Materials, which hints at Will Parry’s (Amir Wilson) greater destiny and the dangers that await everyone who seeks to help (or harm) him and Lyra.

Season one of His Dark Materials ended with Lyra and Will (two teens who live in parallel worlds) both entering a new reality through interdimensional gateways. As we see in the latest look at season two, these “doors” have brought them to the city of Cittàgazze, where Lyra discovers something powerful, and possibly dangerous, about her new companion.

The trailer is vague about Will Parry’s destiny — except to hint at a certain “knife” that will put the bearer on a dangerous path. This is revealed to Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) through Will’s father John Parry (Andrew Scott), as the two of them dodge guns and dirigibles as part of their own quest. The other major thing to point out is the arrival of a mysterious entity haunting the streets of Cittàgazze. Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) may not be afraid, or at least she’s not acting like it, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a threat.

His Dark Materials season two is arriving on HBO sometime in November.

