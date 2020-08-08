Animaniacs Reboot Is Coming to Wreak Havoc This November

The Warner Lot is not ready.

As announced yesterday by Amblin, the long-in-development Animaniacs reboot/revival slated for Hulu is finally on its way to the wider world. The classic ‘90s animated show, featuring Warner Sibling, Yakko, Wakko, and Dog, oddball parodies of classic animated mascots who refuse to do what anything tells them and generally cause chaos and enact timely pop-culture parodies wherever they go.

The show was a launchpad for the sense of humour of an entire generation of ‘90s kids, and was also the birthplace of iconic characters Pinky and the Brain, two mice, one of whom is not very smart, and the other of whom is seeking world domination and is a walking, talking Orson Welles impression that absolutely no child watching the show understood at the time.

Like the original show, it will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with Gabe Swarr as a co-executive producer. The new season, airing 22 years after the original, will be 13 episodes long and will come to Hulu in the U.S. on Friday, November 20. It does not currently have an Australian release date.