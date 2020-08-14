How to Download Fortnite on Android

On Friday Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play. But fortunately for Android users, you can still download it. Here’s how.

Farewell, Fortnite

On Friday Fortnite was was booted off the Google Play Store and Apple’s app store for violation of store guidelines.

This was due to Epic Games introducing a way for players to directly pay for V-Bucks, which us Fortnite’s in-game currency. The company enticed players to opt for this payment method by offering a 20 per cent discount if they paid in this way.

This enabled them to bypass the in-app payment methods of both stores. This also meant that both platforms wouldn’t get their 30 per cent cut of all in-app purchases.

Epic Games has since announced it will be suing Apple. It’s currently unclear if it will also be entering into legal proceedings against Google.

But just because it’s been removed from Google Play doesn’t mean you can’t play it on Android.

How to download Fortnite on Android

Fortnite has now been booted from Google Play, so you’ll no longer be able to find it there. But Android supports third party app installations, which means you have a couple of other options.

Epic Games allows you to download games directly from its website. In the case of Fortnite it’s still free but need to do is create an Epic account.

You also need to make sure that your phone settings allow downloads of unknown apps from the source. For example, the browser you’re using. You’ll be able to allow this in your security settings.

While some Android users may see a button linking to the Samsung Galaxy Store, Gizmodo Australia has discovered this goes to a dead link. Fortnite is also no longer searchable on the Galaxy Store. You can read our exclusive report here.

You’re also in luck if you have a Huawei device. The Epic Games installer is available on its App Gallery. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Huawei to determine whether it will keep the Epic Games app on its platform.

Considering newer Huawei devices are devoid of of the Play Store and aren’t reliant on Google, there’s a good chance it will be.

How to download Fortnite on iOS

Unfortunately, you can’t. Apple doesn’t support third party downloads for apps. This means all apps and games have to be downloaded from the App Store.

If you already have the game installed it will still work, at least for the time being. However, you won’t receive any new game or security updates.