Here’s Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plans (Plus a Cheap Plan Hack)

This week Samsung unleashed its new range of Galaxy Note 20 phones on the world. They’ll be out in a couple of weeks but you can already pre-order them now. If you’re looking to go with Telstra, this is what its plans look like.

Telstra is only stocking the 5G models this year, which isn’t surprising considering it’s growing its 5G network. This means the telco is stocking the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G models.

These plans also look a little different this year as this is the first phone launch since Telstra revamped its plans. While they are a little pricier now, they also come with a lot more data.

This means that the 24-month Note 20 5G on its ‘Small’ plan comes with a lot more than in the past. While it does come in $123.70 a month it has 40GB data, rather than just 10GB.

However if you’d rather a ton more data you can get 80GB/month with the same phone for just $10 more a month.

If you would prefer to upgrade to the S20 Ultra the cheapest you can get it is for $138.29/month.

Telstra also has a few pre-order bonuses. If you opt for a Medium plan or above you’ll get $10 credit on your bill every month for the first six months.

Customers who pre-order before August 21 will also get either a a pair of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live, depending on the device they choose.

You can check out all of the options here. If our interactive widgets aren’t loading please check back later!

Telstra Note 20 Plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

If you’re still looking for something cheaper, but like the amount of coverage Telstra gets you, there’s another option.

Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths Mobile is powered by the Telstra network and also happens to have the cheapest plans available on pre-order until August 11.

Woolworth’s mobile is taking $250 off the repayment price on all its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans. It spreads the discount out across the life of the plan.

This ends up being $10.41 per month off on a 24-month repayment or a $6.94 per month off on a 36-month repayment. That’s pretty damn good.

The cheapest plan is the 4G handset on a 36-month plan. It comes to just $61.05 a month but only has 5GB included data. For just $5 more a month you can bump that up to 20GB data/month.

Thanks to Woolworth’s discount there are a few good options with decent data inclusions for under $100/month — even for the 5G variants. We recommend having a good look through the options.

The $99.08/month option for the Note 20 Ultra is quite good if you want a good chunk of data and the upgraded phone.

But if you really want 5G as an option our recommendation would be the Note 20 5G for $90.08/month which comes with 20GB data and only locks you in for two years, rather than three.

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

