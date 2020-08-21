Do Your Gaming PC A Favour And Grab A Great Deal For AMD’s Ryzen 3900X

If you’re in the market for a new CPU or looking to build a gaming PC from scratch, Amazon is currently offering a great deal on AMD’s Ryzen 3900X. It’s currently selling for $687.39, which, when you combine it with some sweet free shipping, is the best deal you can currently get.

Designed for socket AM4 motherboards, the Ryzen 3900X supports dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM and features 64MB of L3 cache, 24 PCIe Gen 4 lanes. Compared to the next closest retailer, you’ll be saving about $30 to $100.

READ MORE AMD Is Sticking With Its AM4 Socket and That's Great If You Want to Build a PC

The Ryzen 3900X is one of the best all-around productivity CPUs currently available on the market. If you mainly use your computer for gaming, the 3900X will give you consistent performance. If you’ve been hanging out for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and you’re not sure your current set up can handle it, now might be the right time to invest in a good CPU.

While this is a great price to grab the Ryzen 3900X at, we know that you might not be able to validate spending almost $700 on a single component. It’s a big ask, especially if you’re building a new PC on a budget. Considering the amount of savings you’ll be getting on such a quality piece of hardware, I think it’s a worthwhile investment.

READ MORE How to Build a Gaming PC for Under $1200

Click here to buy AMD’s Ryzen 3900X.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.