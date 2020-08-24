Google’s Upcoming Pixel 4a 5G Gets Leaked

Last week, new leaks for Google’s Pixel 5 hit the net. Now, new pics and info about Google’s other upcoming fall handset release — the Pixel 4a 5G — have surfaced, giving us a better idea of how Google’s two upcoming phones really compare.

In new highs-res renders based on the Pixel 4a 5G’s rumoured dimensions, created as a collaboration between @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, we can see a phone that looks a lot like both the standard Pixel 4a and the upcoming Pixel 5a, right down to its understated plastic body, rear fingerprint sensor, and button placement.

However, it appears that the Pixel 4a 5G will differ from the standard Pixel 4a in three notable ways. First, sporting what is believed to be a 6.1 or 6.2-inch screen, the Pixel 4a 5G will be significantly larger than the 5.8-inch Pixel 4a — a nice change for anyone who prefers a bit of additional screen real estate.

And, again, because so many of you asked me to share my own, this likely is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as the #Pixel4a5G. 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @91mobiles -> https://t.co/hOLrapKHX9 pic.twitter.com/tpmNQa6dps — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, around back, the Pixel 4a 5G appears to have two rear cameras (and possibly a third bonus sensor of some kind) instead of just one, with the second camera believed to be an ultrawide-angle camera instead of the secondary 2x telephoto cam Google used in last year’s Pixel 4. Third, as its name implies, the Pixel 4a 5G will support 5G connectivity.

With 91Mobiles claiming that the Pixel 4a 5G will priced at $US500 (versus $549 for the regular 4a in Australia), Google’s upcoming midrange phone could be a great option for people who still want something affordable, while the phone’s 5G support adds a bit of extra future-proofing compared to its 4G-only sibling. And with rumoured specs said to include a Snapdragon 765, 6GB of RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3,800 mAh battery, the Pixel 4a 5G should offer slightly better performance and battery life too.

Photo: Google via 91Mobiles/OnLeaks, Other

Almost as if to help us put the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 in better perspective, this weekend a user on the GooglePixel subreddit dropped what appears to be a photo of both phones in the wild along with a screen shot showing the Pixel 5’s battery capacity.

Clad in white on the right, this leaked pic seems to confirm that the Pixel 4a 5G will be available in both white and black colour options (something that was rumoured in the previous Pixel 5 leak). The image also gives us a better sense of its size compared to the 5.8-inch Pixel 5 on the left. Also, before the original poster deleted their comments, they dropped more rumoured specs for both phones, which generally corresponds to previously leaked info.

While none of this is official yet, all the recent leaks and rumours seem to confirm that Google will refrain from releasing a true flagship phone this year and instead will focus on the budget, midrange, and premium midrange/affordable premium segments in 2020.

For some, this development may be a bit disappointing, because while features like the Pixel 4’s Motion Sense radars wasn’t a total success, it was an interesting attempt to give people a new way to control their devices. That said, given the recent sales success of the Pixel 4a compared to historically lacklustre sales for the main Pixel line, it’s hard to fault Google for focusing on its strengths, which is making simple, affordable phones with decent specs that provide a direct portal to all of Google’s fancy software and AI-enhanced tools.

Both the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to get announced sometime in late September or early October.