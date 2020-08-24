Google Pixel 5: Everything We Know So Far

Despite COVID-19 pushing back a lot of release dates, the Google Pixel 5 seems like it will still arrive in the near future. While we’re still a few months away, there’s been plenty of leaks, rumours and analysis to tide us over in in the meantime. Here’s what we know bout the Google Pixel 5 so far.

There might not be a Pixel 5 XL this year

While previous years have seen two Pixel flagships, there may not be an XL version of the Pixel 5.

9 to 5 Google has come to this theory after tracking two Pixel code names this year — ‘redfin’ and ‘bramble’. While some may have assumed these referred, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

A dig through the code of the latest google search beta app reveals ‘redfin’ as the Pixel 5′ and ‘bramble’ as the Pixel 4a 5G.

This is quite a solid discovery, and one that is backed up by Google announcing the Google Pixel 4a 5G a few weeks ago. There was also no Google Pixel 4a XL this year, so perhaps Google is downsizing across the board this year.

Google Pixel 5 Specs

At the moment there is speculation regarding how different the Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 will actually be. Part of this is because they’re expected to have the same Snapdragon 765G chipset.

This is huge if true. In the past the flagship Pixels have always had the latest Snapdragon 800 series processors.

Elsewhere under the hood the Pixel 5 is rumoured to have 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. While some rumours have suggested a 3,080mAh battery, an Android Authority source claims it will be much larger. Let’s hope so, because the Google Pixel 4 battery was not particularly good.

It’s also more than likely that the Google Pixel 5 will be the first phone on the market with Android 11.

Camera

The Pixel 5 will apparently come with dual rear cameras, one of which will be an ultra-wide. This is interesting considering Google made a big deal out of explaining why it opted for telephoto over ultra-wide in the Pixel 4.

Design

Last year was big for Pixel design. The Google Pixel 4 got a complete overhaul, including the shape of the device and the removal of the rear fingerprint sensor.

The rear camera array also got a big square update that people were concerned about for months ahead of the launch. Fortunately it wasn’t as chunky in real life.

There’s only been one official image of the Pixel 5 so far, and its a side on view alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. Sadly, it doesn’t reveal much.

The device on the left appears to be the Pixel 5. Not only is the colour pop power button consistent with the mint colour of the Pixel 4a, but the sizing is also revealing.

According to rumours the Pixel 5 will apparently have a 6-inch display with an OLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate. This is actually smaller than the Pixel 4a 5G rumoured display of 6.2-inches. This is why we think its the Pixel 5 on the left.

When it comes to colour (we love the orange Pixel 4) tech analyst Jon Prosser has said the Pixel 5 will come in Black and Green.

Looks like Pixel 5 5G (black and green?) is coming September 30th. Pixel 4a 5G in October ???? — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

Renowned leaker Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) has also released some Pixel 5 renders in conjunction with Pricababa.

They reveal the return of the fingerprint sensor to the Pixel flagship, as well as a textured finish to the body of the device — which is also present in the official pic from Google.

It has already been leaked but, cause so many of you asked me to share my own, this is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as #Pixel5. 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/hYFls0hQAJ pic.twitter.com/bpDYfuUTfT — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 21, 2020

Release Date

Thanks to COVID-19 plenty of hardware release dates have been thrown off kilter. However, Google has stated the Pixel 5 will arrive in Spring 2020.

If other years are anything to go by, we’ll hopefully see the Google Pixel 5 in October. The Pixel 4 arrived in late October 2019 and the Google Pixel 3 was in early 2018.

And an accidental leak from a Google France blog post seems to have solidified an early October launch. A now-deleted line from the blog post said the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 was be available for pre-order from October 8.

If this is accurate we’ll probably see the Google Pixel 5 release a couple of weeks after the launch.

Google Pixel 5 Australian Price

We don’t have a hard price yet, but it is rumoured to cost $US699.

Last year the regular Pixel 4 started at $1,049, with the Pixel 4 XL coming in at $1,279. This was actually cheaper than the previous year, with the Google Pixel 3 starting at $1,199.

Will the price fall even further this year? We don’t know, but the fact the recently released Google Pixel 4a costs $50 less than the Pixel 3a did last year, it could be a good sign.