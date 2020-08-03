Google Pixel 4a: Australian Price, Release Date and Everything Else You Need to Know

Last year Google released its first ever mid-range phone, the Pixel 3a. At $649 it packed impressive specs and an incredible camera. It made the world expect more from mid-range phones. Now its long-awaited successor has arrived and on paper the Google Pixel 4a sure as hell doesn’t disappoint.

Google Pixel 4a Specs

The spec leaks over the past few months have been largely legit. The only exception is the battery, which is a little larger than what was rumoured earlier this year.

While 5G was another rumoured inclusion, you won’t see it quite yet. But it’s coming. Google has announced that both the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 will be landing sometime in spring.

Here are all the key specs:

Display: 5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display

5.81-inch OLED 1080×2340 display Processor: Snapdragon 730

Snapdragon 730 RAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Rear Camera: 12.2MP

12.2MP Front Camera: 8MP

8MP Battery: 3,140mAh with 18W fast charging

3,140mAh with 18W fast charging LTE: 4G

4G Colours: Just Black

And here in Australia we’ll also get some earbuds thrown into the box. The only other country getting these is France.

For the most part we’re seeing upgrades compared to last year’s entry-level Pixel 3a. The processor and batteries are bigger, there’s more RAM and double the storage capacity.

There’s also some fun software stuff like gesture navigation, smart copy paste and the Recorder app, which was first introduced on the Pixel 4. The latter can also now start, stop and search recordings with Google Assistant and has Google docs integration.

The adaptive battery inclusion is said to help limit background battery usage — which is a good step considering how comparatively sup-par the Pixel 4 battery is.

The Pixel 4a also includes some new safety features such as crisis alerts and safety check schedules.

The latter will alert your emergency contacts and send real time location data if, for example, you go on a solo hike and haven’t come back by your set time.

Unfortunately, just like last year, there is no water resistance for the Pixel 4a.

The Camera

The only thing that hasn’t changed is the camera set up. It’s the same as the Pixel 3a, which isn’t ideal on paper.

That being said, a lot of Google’s camera power can be found in the software. We saw this with the Pixel 4’s astrophotography mode last year — which was added to the Pixel 3a later on. The Pixel 4a is also getting this mode as well as Night Site, which was excellent last year.

We also know that it has portrait mode, Super red zoom, live HDR+ and Google Lens functionality.

Fingers crossed that the guts of this thing can make up for what it lacks in camera hardware. Lucky for us some alleged camera sample leaks indicate that it does.

Design

The Google Pixel 4a looks like a cross between the Pixel 4 and the 3a. It has the same chunky camera bump as the Pixel 4, but with the familiar rear fingerprint sensor as the previous generation budget device.

It’s also very close to be bezel-free, with a hole punch selfie cam, and has a matte plastic finish. Here in Australia we only get one colour option – Just Black. But there is a colour pop on the fingerprint sensor and power button and this year it’s mint.

And if you’re a headphone jack fan, you’ll find one on the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a Australia Price

It’s also true that there will be no XL version this year. This means there’s just one price point — $699. That’s $50 more than the original RRP of the Pixel 3a. We’re hoping it’s worth it.

That being said, it’s still $300 cheaper than the recently release LG Velvet and Motorola Edge. Both are also referred to as ‘mid-range’ phones and both cost $999.

Sure, there’s some spec differences, particularly when it comes to camera and battery hardware. But all three have the same RAM and storage capacities. And the Google 3a proved last year how much of a difference good software can make.

Game on.

It’s also worth noting that once the Pixel 4a 5G variant comes out it will cost $799. Stay tuned for that one.

And if you’re someone who prefers to buy on a plan, the Pixel 4a will also be available on a plan through Vodafone.

Australian Release

Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order in Australia. You can get it from the Google Store, JB Hi Fi, Vodafone and Harvey Norman. It will go on sale from the same places, as well as Officeworks, on September 10.

Everywhere else won’t be stocking the Google Pixel 4a until mid-October.

Google Pixel 4a Review

We’ve just got our hands on the Pixel 4a here in Australia so keep your eyes peeled!