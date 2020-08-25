Google Pixel 4a 5G: Everything We Know So Far

While there isn’t a Google Pixel 4a XL this year, there is going to be a 5G version. The Google Pixel 4a 5G was announced a few weeks back and will release at the same time as the Google Pixel 5. Here’s everything we know so far.

Google Pixel 4a 5G specs

A recent Reddit leak, which has since been deleted, dropped quite a few of the alleged Google Pixel 4a specs.

According to the leak the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (the Pixel 5 is rumoured to have the same), 6GB RAM, a 3,800mAH battery and 60HZ display.

This is an improvement when it comes to the battery and processor — which makes sense for a 5G device — but the RAM is the same. We expect it will probably have the same 128GB of storage, too.

Camera

The Google Pixel 4a 5G might be getting some camera improvements, though. According to the same leak it will be adding a 16MP wide-angle lens to accompany the 12.2MP primary camera. At the front it will have the same 8MP camera.

The Google Pixel 5 is rumoured to have the same camera setup.

Design

The Google Pixel 4a comes in a 5.8-inches and according to rumours the Pixel 4a 5G will be a little bit bigger. It will allegedly be 6.2-inches and bigger than the Google Pixel 5.

This seems to be backed up by the only official image that Google has released of the new phones so far:

The regular Pixel 4a has a mint colour pop and non-textured matte plastic surface. This matches the phone on the right and we expect that the rest of the overall design will match the 4a.

Renders from Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in partnership with 91 Mobiles, also show that the Pixel 4a 5G looks exactly the same as its 4G counterpart. It has a rear fingerprint sensor, the same button placement and a black plastic body.

The renders also reveal a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

And, again, because so many of you asked me to share my own, this likely is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as the #Pixel4a5G. 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @91mobiles -> https://t.co/hOLrapKHX9 pic.twitter.com/tpmNQa6dps — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 23, 2020

The previously mentioned Reddit leak also showed a white version of the Google Pixel 4a.

Release date

The Google Pixel 4a 5G will most likely drop at the same time as the Google Pixel 5. Google has said both will arrive in Spring, 2020.

In the past new Google flagships have arrived in October. The Pixel 4 arrived in late October 2019 and the Google Pixel 3 dropped in early October 2018.

And an accidental leak from a Google France blog post seems to have just about confirmed an early October launch. A now-deleted line from the blog post said the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5 was be available for pre-order from October 8.

Image: 9 To 5 Google

If this turns out to be true we’ll probably see the Google Pixel 4a 5G in Australia a few weeks later.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Australian price

According to 91Mobiles the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $US500. This is around $695 here in Australia.

There’s never been a 5G variant of Google’s mid-range device before, so we can’t speculate based on past years. But considering the Pixel 4a is $US350 and $549 in Australia, we could be looking at a $699 device here.

As always, leaks aren’t necessarily facts. We won’t know exactly what the Google Pixel 4a 5G has in store for us until it’s released. But the rumours so far are exciting. And they’re further proof of what can, and should, be expected from mid-range phones well below a $1,000 price point.