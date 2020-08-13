Google Assistant Now Resorting to Singing a Song to Get People to Wear Masks

Back in March, the Google Assistant learned a new song that detailed the proper technique and duration for washing your hands as a way to help combat the spread of germs and viruses. But just this week, it appears the Google Assistant has learned a new tune that reminds people to put on a mask before going out in public.

Sung to the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, the Google Assistant’s new mask song is a straightforward request for people to put on a mask that covers both your nose and mouth in order to keep yourself and others safer from covid-19 or other airborne viruses. It’s a very simple appeal for people to put in the bare amount of effort to help slow the spread of covid-19, though it is a bit depressing that we’ve had to resort to asking a digital assistant to help spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks during a global pandemic.

Currently, the Google Assistant’s new mask song is still in the very early stages of its rollout, so it’s very possible the assistant in your device may have not learned it just yet. At the time of writing, I’ve tested five different devices including three phone phones, a smart display, and a Nest Mini, and none of them had learned the song. So in the meantime, here are the lyrics in case you want to sing along on your own:

When in public, wear a mask Just a teeny, weeny task It helps keep us safe and sound Health and care, all around On your mouth and on your nose Good to cover both of those

Right now, it’s unclear what the official command for getting the Google Assistant to sing the mask song will be, because so far, people have mostly encountered the GA’s new tune after simply saying “Hey Google, sing me a song,” and then having Google pick the mask song automatically.

However, following a recent increase in outbursts from people like this man in Arizona who continue to rail against policies and regulations instructing people to wear masks, any help, even a relatively cute plea from a digital assistant is a good thing.