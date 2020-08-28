Fox Is Developing an X-Files Animated Spinoff About the Dorkiest FBI Agents

What if Star Trek: Lower Decks…but The X-Files?

TV Line reports that Fox, alongside X-Files creator Chris Carter in an executive producer role, are building up an animated spin-off of the beloved supernatural investigation series.

We weren’t being flippant about the Lower Decks comparison, either: the new show won’t follow Agents Mulder and Scully, but a group of hapless FBI agents in their wake who investigate the mysterious X-Files that are too silly for even a truthseeker like Mulder to handle. It’ll be animated by Bento Box Studio, and Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Paradise PD) will both write the show’s pilot and serve as executive producers alongside Chris Carter.

The series, called The X-Files: Albuquerque, has received a script and presentation commitment from Fox, which doesn’t necessarily guarantee it’ll ultimately make its way to our screens. But hey, if a venerable series like Star Trek can find great success in finding an animated way of poking fun at its own tropes, then maybe X-Files can too.

