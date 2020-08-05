Everything Samsung Announced Today

Unpacked is over for another year and Samsung announced a whole heap of new products. From phones, to foldables, to watches – here’s everything Samsung announced today.

Samsung Note 20 Series

The main event of the evening is of course the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. It has some tasty spec and camera upgrades as well as some hot new colours. The regular Note 20 will come in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic grey and the Note 20 ultra will come in mystic bronze, mystic black and mystic white.

Galaxy Tab S7

On the tablet front Samsung also announced the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. It’s the first tablet to have 5G compatibility and packs a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy Watch 3

On the wearables front Samsung has also released its latest smart watch, the Galaxy Watch 3.

It comes in both titanium and stainless steel and is 14 per cent thinner, 8 per cent smaller and 15 per cent lighter than the original Galaxy Watch from 2018. But you will find the rotating bezel again.

It also has some upgrades on the health and well being front. Most importantly it will have ECG and blood oxygen tracking, though it’s unclear if these features will be available in Australia.

Considering that Apple Watches still don’t have ECG functionality due to local regulations, don’t expect this feature.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will of course connect to your Samsung device so you can get notifications and reply to messages right from your wrist. You can also clench your fist to take a call and rotate your risk to dismiss calls and mute alarms.

And here’s a full list of the specs:

The Galaxy Watch 3 starts at $649 for the regular version and at $799 for the LTE versions. The larger 45mm variants cost $50 extra.

It’s available from August 21.

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung has also completely revamped its wireless earbuds with the Galaxy Buds Live. They look like little beans and frankly, call them the Galaxy Beans, you cowards.

It’s refreshing as hell to see something different done with earbuds. They fit vertically into your ear and therefore don’t protrude out. It comes with a couple of different wing tips so you can get the right fit for your ear.

In the guts they have a 12mm speaker and bass duct, three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit. They also have active noise cancellation.

In terms of battery the Buds Live are said to have six hours playback, with an additional 15 hours from the charging case. It also has quick charge – 5 minutes of charge will get you an hour of playback.

And here’s the full list of specs:

They are available in mystic black, bronze and white and have an RRP of $319. They’re available for pre-order from today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung’s third foldable has now been unveiled. The Galaxy Z Fold2 is made up of 7.6-inch and 6.2-inch screens with almost-bezel-free infinity-0 displays. This is a change from the first gen Fold which had 7.3 and 4.6-inch screens, respectively.

They come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. Much like last year we don’t know when it will be coming to Australia.

