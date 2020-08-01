Every Ship in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy in Under 5 Minutes

What can we say? We love starships around these parts. And thankfully, this new Star Wars video is very, very heavy on the starships.

Every new Star Wars movie has to have new ships. It’s just a rule. Some are big and important, like Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer. Others are so small you blink and you miss them. Thankfully, the Star Wars Kids YouTube has gone ahead with another one of its lovely counting videos and tallied up every single ship that appears in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and… the other one.

We kid. Obviously, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in here a lot because its finale is bursting with new ships. So sit back, relax, and check out this running tally of all the different ships in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy.

Somehow, 85 really doesn’t feel like that many new ships until you think about it. While some of those ships are from the older movies, many are new designs that had to be figured out from the bottom up. Plus, as we’ve seen in other videos, these 85 are really just the start. There are plenty of new ships you can’t even see on the screen which are probably in that final battle too. So yeah — that’s a lot of ships for just three movies.

For more awesome videos like this, check out the Star Wars Kids YouTube.