Every Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Phone Plan in Australia

Unpacked is over for another year and Samsung unveiled its new Note 20 series. It didn’t take Australian telcos long to publish their brand new plans, and we have them right here for you.

This year Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths are all on the Note 20 train. All four telcos have a mix of what they’re ranging — some ranging a bit of everything and others opting for 5G models only.

Pre-orders are open now and the phones will go on sale on August 21.

But first, if you’re keen on taking a look at the specs, here they are.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Specs

If you need a reminder about what the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is all about we have a big break down right here. We also have the cold, hard specs for you:

Note 20 Note 20 Ultra Dimensions 161.6 x 75.2 x 8.3mm, 192g(4G), 194g(5G) 164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1mm, 208g CPU Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Exynos 990 Octa-core processor Memory 8GB RAM, 256GB storage 8GB – 12GB RAM, 256GB – 512GB storage Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display (2400×1080), 393ppi, HDR10+ certified 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display (3088×1440),496ppi, HDR10+ certified120Hz refresh rate Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Cameras 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide-angle, 64MP Telephoto. 30x optical zoom. 10MP front-facing camera 12MP Ultra Wide, 108MP Wide-angle, 12MP Telephoto, laser AF sensor. 50x optical zoom. 10MP front-facing camera Network Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, LTE, Bluetooth 5, 5G, Satnav, NFC, USB 3 (Type C) Sensors Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensorProximity sensor, Ambient Light Battery 4,300mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare 4,500mAH battery, fast-charging, wireless charging, wireless PowerShare

Telstra Note 20 Plans

This year Telstra is going all in on next generation connectivity. You will only find the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G models through Telstra.

With such a simplified offering from Telstra it’s easy to see the cheapest option is the 24-month 5G device on its ‘Small’ plan. This comes to $123.70 a month and comes with 40GB data.

Due to Telstra changing its plans recently, we would also recommend this as the best value option due to the high amount of data included. However if you’d rather a ton more data you can get 80GB/month with the same phone for just $10 more a month.

If you would prefer to upgrade to the S20 Ultra the cheapest you can get it is for $138.29/month.

Telstra also has a few pre-order bonuses. If you opt for a Medium plan or above you’ll get $10 credit on your bill every month for the first six months.

Customers who pre-order before August 21 will also get either a a pair of Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live, depending on the device they choose.

You can check out all of the options here:

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Telstra 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile

Woolworths mobile is a bit different to the rest of the telcos stocking the new devices.. Not only is it the only telco to be stocking every single model (including 4G versions and 512GB verisons), it’s also the cheapest. And since it’s powered by the Telstra network, you get really great coverage for less.

Woolworth’s mobile is knocking $250 off the repayment price of its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plans. It’s doing this spreading the $250 discount out across the life of the plan.

This ends up being $10.41 per month off on a 24-month repayment or a $6.94 per month off on a 36-month repayment. That’s pretty damn good.

BUT you need to pre-order by August 11 to get this deal, so you only have a few days.

The cheapest plan is the 4G handset on a 36-month plan. It comes to just $61.05 a month but only has 5GB included data. For just $5 more a month you can bump that up to 20GB data/month.

Thanks to Woolworth’s discount there are a few good options with decent data inclusions for under $100/month — even for the 5G variants. We recommend having a good look through the options.

The $99.08/month option for the Note 20 Ultra is quite good if you want a good chunk of data and the upgraded phone.

But if you really want 5G as an option our recommendation would be the Note 20 5G for $90.08/month which comes with 20GB data and only locks you in for two years, rather than three.

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Woolworths Mobile 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Optus Note 20 Plans

Optus is opting for the same approach as Telstra this year, only stocking the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G models at Optus. However, you can get them cheaper as Optus still has 36-month plans available.

The cheapest plan available is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G for $84.80/month. This comes with 10GB/month data on a 36-month plan. If you would rather more data for an extra $10/month you bump that up to 60GB.

The only way to get one of these plans for under $100/month is to opt for 36-months. But if you’d rather a 24-month plan the cheapest you’re going to get it for is $123.70/month with 10GB included data.

Here’s the full range of plans Optus is selling. If our interactive plan widgets aren’t loading back, check back soon!

Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 5G (256GB) plans

Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256GB) plans

Optus 24-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Optus 36-month Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512GB) plans

Optus is offering a pair of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live as part of its pre-order bonus. It applies to Note 20 Ultra 5G repayment plans on 12, 24 and 36 month contracts.

Vodafone

This year Vodafone is stocking the Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G, Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in the 256GB and 512GB models.

But ordering through Vodafone comes with a big caveat… it’s not allowing online pre-orders for some reason. The Vodafone website doesn’t even let you view the plans online. You need to either go into a store or call. Gizmodo Australia has reached out to Vodafone to find out why, especially considering the current COVID-19 pandemic.

We have a few details, though.

The cheapest available Note 20 plan is the 10GB/month 36-month plan. This comes with the 256GB Note 20 (4G) for $73.13 a month. However, if you’re comfortable with a 3-year commitment we would recommending spending $10 more a month to bump the data inclusion up to 60GB a month, which is the next plan up.

If you would rather a 24-month plan the cheapest you’ll be able to get is the same 256GB Note 20 (4G) for $98.70 a month. This comes with just 10GB data a month as well.

If you’d prefer the 5G model or the S20 Ultra 5G you’re looking at prices that go above $100/month.

