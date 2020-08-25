Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas Are Coming & Brisbane Tickets Are On Sale Now

This article is sponsored by Disney+.
If this doesn’t make up for at least a little bit of 2020, we don’t know what will.
Starting in late September, Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas will be making its way across the east coast, starting in Brisbane, stopping at Sydney and wrapping up in Melbourne.
Each city will be blessed with a full month of nothing but Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel movies, each week crammed with different themed nights like Throwback Thursdays, Marvel Mondays, Sing-a-long Saturdays and Star Wars Wednesdays – that’s just the tip of the iceberg, too.
Sydney and Melbourne sessions will go on sale later in the year, but you can buy tickets for Brisbane right now.
Check out the full movie line-up below:
Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct
The Princess Diaries
10 Things I Hate About You
Aladdin (Animated)
The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions
Moana Sing-Along
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Cars
Finding Nemo
Black Panther
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
101 Dalmatians (Animated)
Lady and the Tramp (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Animated)
Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)
Frozen Sing-Along
Frozen II Sing-Along
Ratatouille
Up
Thor Ragnarok
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Toy Story
Mrs Doubtfire
The Lion King (Animated)
The Jungle Book (Live Action)
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Inside Out
The Incredibles
Captain Marvel
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The Mighty Ducks
Cool Runnings
Beauty and the Beast (Animated)
Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions
Monsters Inc
Wall-e
Guardians of the Galaxy
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Edward Scissorhands
Hocus Pocus
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov
TBC
Melbourne (Location TBC)
TBC
To scope out ticket prices and the dates your favourite movies will be screening, head to the Openair Cinemas website here.
And just to remind you of one of the greatest films of all time, we’ll leave you with this international treasure:
