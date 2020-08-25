Disney+ Drive-In Cinemas Are Coming & Brisbane Tickets Are On Sale Now

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

If this doesn’t make up for at least a little bit of 2020, we don’t know what will.

Starting in late September, Disney+ Drive-In presented by Openair Cinemas will be making its way across the east coast, starting in Brisbane, stopping at Sydney and wrapping up in Melbourne.

Each city will be blessed with a full month of nothing but Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel movies, each week crammed with different themed nights like Throwback Thursdays, Marvel Mondays, Sing-a-long Saturdays and Star Wars Wednesdays – that’s just the tip of the iceberg, too.

Sydney and Melbourne sessions will go on sale later in the year, but you can buy tickets for Brisbane right now.

Check out the full movie line-up below:

Northshore Riverfront Event Space, Hamilton, Brisbane: 17th Sept – 18th Oct

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The Princess Diaries

10 Things I Hate About You

Aladdin (Animated)

The Lion King (Live Action) w/ captions

Moana Sing-Along

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Cars

Finding Nemo

Black Panther

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

101 Dalmatians (Animated)

Lady and the Tramp (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Animated)

Beauty and the Beast (Live Action)

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen II Sing-Along

Ratatouille

Up

Thor Ragnarok

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Toy Story

Mrs Doubtfire

The Lion King (Animated)

The Jungle Book (Live Action)

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Inside Out

The Incredibles

Captain Marvel

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Mighty Ducks

Cool Runnings

Beauty and the Beast (Animated)

Aladdin (Live Action) w/ captions

Monsters Inc

Wall-e

Guardians of the Galaxy

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Edward Scissorhands

Hocus Pocus

Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney: 22nd Oct – 15th Nov

TBC

Melbourne (Location TBC)

TBC

To scope out ticket prices and the dates your favourite movies will be screening, head to the Openair Cinemas website here.

And just to remind you of one of the greatest films of all time, we’ll leave you with this international treasure:

Thanks to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+, Volkswagen & SEEK.