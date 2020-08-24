Could The Thing Be Blumhouse’s Next Big Horror Reboot?

Yeon Sang-ho is already thinking about another Train to Busan sequel. Candace Patton teases Iris' journey out of the mirrorverse in The Flash's next season. Netflix has bad news for I Am Not OK With This and The Society. Plus, what's to come on Lovecraft Country, and hear Wonder Woman 1984's Themyscira theme.

The Thing

Speaking at the Fantasia International Film Festival over the weekend, John Carpenter revealed Blumhouse is “maybe” planning a reboot of his 1982 film, The Thing. Fast-forward twenty-seven minutes into the video below to hear for yourself.

I think he’s gonna be working on The Thing… rebooting The Thing. I may be involved with that. Maybe. Down the road.

Beastmaster

Don Coscarelli revealed on Instagram he is also planning a remake of The Beastmaster after reclaiming the copyright to his original screenplay. Unfortunately, it’s also come to light the 1982 original’s camera negatives are currently lost.

BEASTMASTER RECLAIMED! Today is the 38th anniversary of The Beastmaster with good news and bad news. The good first: My Beastmaster co-writer Paul Pepperman and I have reclaimed the copyright to our screenplay. The Beastmaster remake anyone? Bad news to follow: THE BEASTMASTER IS LOST! Upon reclaiming our copyright we received devastating news. The original camera negative (OCN) of The Beastmaster has been lost! Actors, artists, craftspeople and technicians put years of effort into production of our film and it appears to be gone! Especially depressing is that this was one of the late cinematographer John Alcott’s final films. John Alcott was Kubrick’s legendary cameraman of A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining and more. In honour of his memory we cannot let this stand! So what can you do to help us find the negative? We are asking fans, fellow filmmakers and collectors to visit ‪www.WhereIsTheBeastmaster.com for all clues we have on the missing‬ Beastmaster negative. If you have info please use the contact form to send us leads.

The Batman

Youtube’s official description of The Batman trailer reveals The Eternals’ Barry Keoghan has been cast as Jim Gordon’s original GCPD partner, Officer Stanley Merkel. [Comic Book]

Train to Busan 3

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Yeon Sang-ho revealed he hopes to begin working on a second direct sequel to Train to Busan, though he “may not” end up directing the movie himself.

Through Peninsula, I think the world of Train to Busan has been extended, and I think there are many other survivors who live on the peninsula. I would like to work on telling the stories of those people. I may not be directing the movie myself, but I would like to start working on a new movie within this framework.

Peninsula’s Yeon Sang-ho on How Zombie Movies Can Bring Us Hope Amid Real-Life Horrors Peninsula, the sequel to 2016 South Korean zombie sensation Train to Busan, is out today, and if you were a fan of its predecessor — or are just a fan of thrilling, post-apocalyptic, flesh-chomping action — it’s a must-watch. We got a chance to chat with director Yeon Sang-ho to... Read more

Aquaman 2

During the Aquaman panel at DC Fandome, James Wan described Aquaman 2 as “a little more serious and a little more relevant to the world we’re living in today” than the first instalment. [Coming Soon]

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins also revealed a cool, new Wonder Woman 1984 poster on Twitter.

Additionally, Hans Zimmer’s theme for Themyscira has been uploaded to Youtube.

Mulan

Disney has also released a new TV spot for the live-action Mulan remake.

I Am Not OK With This/The Society

Due to covid-19 related circumstances, Netflix has cancelled I Am Not OK With This after one season. Likewise, Netflix has additionally cancelled The Society — reversing the network’s previously-announced plans for a second season. [Deadline]

The Flash

According to Candace Patton at DC Fandome, Iris will be coming out of the mirror universe “very soon when we pick up” her character in the seventh season of The Flash.

It’ll be interesting to see when she comes out – and I believe she will come out very soon when we pick up Season 7 – it’ll be very interesting to see how she’s been affected by being stuck in this maddening world with this supervillain.

Lovecraft Country

Finally, Leti dabbles in some seemingly very cursed home ownership in the trailer for “Holy Ghost,” next week’s episode of Lovecraft Country.

