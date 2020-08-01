The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Charlize Theron Shared the Moment When Mad Max: Fury Road’s Furiosa Was Truly Born

Julie Muncy

Published 3 hours ago: August 2, 2020 at 4:45 am
Charlize Theron as Furiosa. (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Charlize Theron as Furiosa. (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures)

I’ll give you a hint: bzzzz.

Charlize Theron’s role as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road is iconic for a number of reasons, but part of it is definitely her look. Shaved head, oiled, with slitted eyes and ferocity written across every part of her. Which means that, as part of taking on the role, Charlize Theron had to shave her head. Which is a climactic moment, when you have long hair, and especially when you’re gearing up to play a major action badass. Here it is: the moment when Furiosa truly came to be.

This clip, shared by Theron on Twitter, was shared in honour of a drive-in showing of Fury Road held Friday night in Los Angeles as part of a benefit for CTAOP, an organisation Theron founded to help protect young people in Africa from HIV. Drive-ins are pretty much the only way to watch movies outside of the house nowadays, and this seems like a particularly excellent event to have been a part of.

And the moment itself: it’s a good one. While her head-shaving technique isn’t ideal (generally, one wants to cut the hair short first to give the razer less trouble), it’s still a thrilling thing to see. This is when Furiosa’s look started to take shape, a look that would define one of the best films in the contemporary history of action movies.

We can only hope that whoever plays Furiosa in the prequel looks half as cool.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.