Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman Has Died of Cancer

Published 24 mins ago: August 29, 2020 at 12:24 pm
black panther
black panther chadwich boseman
Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER..Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther/T'Challa) BTS on set. ..Ph: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer.

According to the Associated Press, Boseman died at his home is Los Angeles on Saturday. He had his wife and family by his side.

According to a statement from Boseman’s family he was diagnosed with Colon cancer in 2016 and has been fighting colon cancer over the past four years but was not public about his battle with the disease.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled it with these last four years as it progressed to stage IV,”  Boseman’s family said in a statement on Twitter.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much”

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman played the of T’Challa in  Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame.

He also appeared in films such as 42, Get on Up, 21 Bridges and Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods.

Boseman was only 43. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.

This story is developing…

