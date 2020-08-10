Black Noon Handles the Worst Indy 500 Catastrophe With Grace

On May 30, 1964, a red flag waved at Indianapolis on the second lap of the 500 — the first time the iconic race was stopped for anything but weather. When the smoke cleared, drivers Eddie Sachs and Dave MacDonald were dead. It was day that still serves as a black mark in the Indy 500’s history, but there was so much more to that day than we often remember. In Black Noon, Art Garner reminds us that this was more than just a tragedy: it was a complex series of events, the result of contentious politics, burgeoning technologies, and interpersonal relationships, that ultimately resulted in the loss of two promising lives.

There’s always so much more to a race than just the race itself, and one of the best things about Black Noon is the fact that Garner takes all the loose strings of history and weaves them into a tapestry that makes sense. It was the last 500 won by a front-engined “roadster” as rear-engined cars became all the rage. There was a massive tire battle between Firestone, Goodyear, and Dunlop, with intra-brand politics carving massive divisions between, say, one Goodyear team versus another. Many teams debated whether to use gasoline or methanol in their cars on race day. Everyone was experimenting with new technology in terms of aerodynamics, tire size and compound, fuel tank size, and what material the car would be made of. 1964 was a tipping point for the way teams and drivers conceptualized speed.

In the midst of it all was rookie Dave MacDonald and “the clown prince of racing” Eddie Sachs.

MacDonald was a road racing champion best known for being one of Carroll Shelby’s right-hand men. He dominated race tracks in Corvettes, Cobras, and King Cobras. In his four-year career, he won over 50 races. When he was hired by land speed record holder Mickey Thompson to drive one of the wild low-profile prototype cars in the 500, it seemed a natural career progression to agree. It was a car rife with problems right from the very start, and Garner suggests that MacDonald continued to get behind the wheel of it more out of obligation than anything else.

Sachs, on the other hand, knew Indianapolis well, having competed there eight times along with securing two pole positions. His career started out in USAC sprint cars, with winning the 500 being his ultimate goal — once he achieved that, he said, he would gladly retire. In 1964, he was racing with American Red Ball, confident that it would be his time to shine. The impromptu eulogy given by chief announcer Sid Collins sums Sachs up best:

I’m an admittedly voracious reader, but this is one of the books that actually made me slow down. The centre section of the book focuses largely on practice and qualifying, and it’s next to impossible to rush through that section. There’s so much happening: drivers hitting the track and setting unofficial records, team members dealing with their own dramas, bits of history, the complicated weeks-long practice and qualifying structure for the 500 — it’s a lot.

I was expecting the book to focus more specifically on Sachs and MacDonald, but Art Garner paints a much larger picture. These are the two men at the forefront of our narrative, yes. But you can’t quite grasp the full story without knowing about Colin Chapman, Dan Gurney, A.J. Foyt, Mickey Thompson, Andy Granatelli, and more. Garner does a damn good job guiding you to an off-shoot of the narrative path you’re on to give you the context you need. But if you’re largely unfamiliar with all of the history here, it can be a lot to take in all at once.

But that doesn’t mean that’s a bad thing. In some ways, Black Noon reminded me of falling down a Wikipedia hole, where you just click through a link to gain the context you need for something you may not have known about before. Garner does it all manually, and to great effect. You learn exactly as much as you need to know to understand. There isn’t a detail in the book that you don’t need to know.

Ultimately, this is a book that requires you to pay attention in order to understand the historical intricacies, but it’s damn good because of that. This is the kind of project any motorsport journalist should be jealous of: it’s informative, well-written, and loaded with the kind of emotion you’d expect from one of Shakespeare’s tragedies. When you hit race day, you’re just overwhelmed with a sense of inevitability. You know what’s going to happen, just like you know what’s going to happen to Hamlet, Macbeth, or Romeo. But the best author will still turn that inevitability into a gut-punch of emotion. Art Garner does just that.

In short, get out there and read this immediately if you haven’t already.

