Binge: Everything New Coming in September

Binge has got a bunch of content in store for September, including season two of Doom Patrol, Raised By Wolves, 2 Dope Queens and new episodes of Lovecraft Country and John Oliver. Here’s what you can expect to stream next month.

SEPTEMBER 1

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 7, Ep 23

Geordie Shore, Season 20

Law & Order, Season 17

SEPTEMBER 2

Doom Patrol, Season 2

Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they must come together to protect the newest member of the family, Caulder’s daughter Dorothy, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Property Brothers: Forever Home, Season 2

Jonathan and Drew Scott from the Emmy-nominated series “Property Brothers” are on a mission to help couples transform their houses into forever homes where they can put down roots and happily spend their lives. Sticking to brief and to budget, realtor Drew and contractor Jonathan are a renovation dream team.

SEPTEMBER 3

Raised By Wolves, Season 1, Eps 1 – 3

Raised by Wolves focuses on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Other releases:

Jamie’s Quick & Easy Food, Season 2

America’s Top Dog, Season 1

The Transformers Film Franchise – Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction

Beverly Hills Cop, Beverly Hills Cop II, Beverly Hills Cop III

SEPTEMBER 4

Making It, Season 2, Ep 6

Burden of Truth, Season 3 Ep 2

SEPTEMBER 7

2 Dope Queens, Season 1

Based on the hit comedy WNYC podcast of the same name, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson bring their hilarious insights and laugh out loud banter to this series.

Other releases:

Lovecraft Country, Season 1, Ep 4

999: What’s Your Emergency?, Season 4

SEPTEMBER 8

The Brokenwood Mysteries, Season 5

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd probes murder mysteries in a New Zealand country town.

SEPTEMBER 9

Paw Patrol, Season 6

SEPTEMBER 10

The Nineties, Season 1

From executive producers Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, and Mark Herzog, The Nineties explores the decade that gave us the Internet, DVDs, and other cultural and political milestones.

Other releases:

Forbidden History, Season 2

SEPTEMBER 12

The Dark Knight Rises

Riddick

Semi-Pro

SEPTEMBER 13

The Underworld Film Franchise – Underworld, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, Underworld: Blood Wars

Matilda

Scent of a Woman

SEPTEMBER 15

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Season 2

Nigella Express, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 17

Friends, Seasons 1 to 10

Fatal Vows, Season 7

SEPTEMBER 18

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Season 18, EP 7

The new season returns from hiatus with an insight to how the Kardashians really dealt with quarantine and COVID-19.

SEPTEMBER 19

Clueless

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

Godzilla (1998)

SEPTEMBER 20

The Vow, Season 1, Episode 1

The Vow is a nine-part documentary series following a number of people deeply involved in the controversial self-improvement group NXIVM over the course of several years.

SEPTEMBER 22

North America With Simon Reeve, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 24

Britain’s Best Home Cook, Season 2

SEPTEMBER 25

The Jackass Film Franchise – Jackass: The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackass 3, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Coming To America

SEPTEMBER 27

Dunkirk

Pride and Prejudice

Patch Adams

SEPTEMBER 28

Fred & Rose West: House of Horrors

In 1994 human remains were unearthed from beneath a shabby house on the fringes of Gloucester city centre. It was the home of Fred and Rose West who ran it as a sordid bed and breakfast, where drifting, vulnerable young women fetched up and, more often than not, were never seen alive again.

SEPTEMBER 29

FBI: Criminal Pursuit, Season 1

SEPTEMBER 30

NCIS, Season 15

