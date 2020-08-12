The Best Horror Movies and TV Shows On Shudder

U.S. horror streaming service Shudder is now available in Australia. If you’re a horror fan and you’ve yet to check out the platform, it’s time to get started. There’s plenty of rip-roaring scares and gory tales to be found inside, from the isolation spooks of Host to the classic strangeness of Creepshow and beyond.

How much does Shudder cost in Australia?

Shudder has two prices in Australia. It’ll cost a reasonable $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a yearly subscription, which equates to $5.83 per month. To see if it’s the right service for you, a free seven-day trial is also offered to new sign ups.

And if you’re still wondering what’s on offer, here are the best things on Shudder all horror fans should watch.

Host

Host is one of the newest films on Shudder. It was shot during the coronavirus pandemic and features a gnarly ghost wreaking havoc on a Zoom call. It’s a pretty simple premise, but Host makes the most of it, carving out a fresh and original horror about the dangers of the internet and being alone.

Rather than a haunted house, this film asks the most important question: what if the internet was haunted?

History of Horror

If you’re a big horror or film buff, you’ll know Eli Roth’s extensive history with the genre. In this eight episode documentary series, Roth analyses the history of horror on film and the impact it’s had on wider pop culture. From the world of Alfred Hitchcock to vampire stories, zombie tales and more, Roth explores the genre in depth every episode.

He’s join by a bunch of celebrity guests to discuss all the iconic scares, thrills and screams of horror history.

While it’s not strictly a “horror” show, it’s certainly worth watching for any fan of the genre, or even if you’re just a little bit curious about film history.

The Guest

While movie fans will be more familiar with Dan Stevens in genre properties like Legion, Beauty & The Beast or even the recent hit, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, it’s here that Stevens really puts his acting muscles to stunning use. In The Guest, he plays a mysterious stranger who arrives on the doorstep of a soldier’s family, claiming to be a friend of their son.

As you’d expect everything is not as it seems, and it isn’t long before the murders start. It’s violent, creepy and often strange, but The Guest is certainly one horror film worth watching, even if it’s just for Stevens’ terrifying performance.

Creepshow

Creepshow started life as an anthology horror-comedy series in the early 1980s. This reboot, helmed by Shudder, brings back those classic scares with tales of werewolves, a mysterious man stuck in a suitcase, monkey paws, leeches and scarecrows. There’s plenty of hideous tales hiding inside this six-episode reboot and a hefty dose of fun.

Not all horror has to be pants-shittingly scary, sometimes it’s nice to have some light-hearted humour in there too. Creepshow is the best of both worlds and you’ll be laughing as much as you’ll be screaming.

Tigers Are Not Afraid

Tigers Are Not Afraid is a Mexican horror fairy tale about a young girl granted three wishes. It’s a story tinged with hints of reality as protagonist Estrella navigates a city devastated by drugs and violence. As Estrella and her orphaned friends attempt to survive, she also encounters ghosts, fantastical creatures and magical visions that spur her forward.

While it skews more towards fantasy than straight horror, the themes here are still deeply haunting. It makes for a brilliant and deep exploration of trauma, the impact of war on childhood and the power of imagination.

Impetigore

Impetigore is a Malaysian horror featuring a haunted village. When protagonist Maya inherits a home in her ancestral village, she discovers there’s a curse placed on the land that can only be broken by her death. With hordes of rabbid villagers after her, creepy children and plenty of gore flying, Impetigore is one shlocky horror you won’t want to miss.

It’s creepy and often gross-out terrifying, but it hides an important tale about family, obligation and the danger of unearthing history.

It Follows

It Follows is a film about a sexually transmitted curse that must be passed on through consensual sex. But rather than being exploitative or schlocky, the film uses the metaphor of sexual maturity to segue into a commentary on consent and the consequences of intimacy. There’s a creeping dread in It Follows that’ll stay with you for weeks, long after the film is over.

It’s buoyed by an incredible performance from Maika Monroe as the vulnerable and haunted Jay and a cast of characters that thrive in this anxiety-inducing tale.

Besides these TV shows and movies, there’s plenty of other great properties to check out, from old classics to scary newcomers.

You can sign up for Shudder here. A seven-day free trial is available for new customers.

