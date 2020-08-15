Apple TV+ May Be Gearing Up to Offer a Dirt Cheap Showtime Bundle

Hot on the heels of new rumours about Apple’s own forthcoming app bundles, Apple TV+ may be preparing to launch a discounted bundle for a pair of very good third-party streaming services: Showtime and CBS All Access.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Thursday that Apple TV+ could as soon as Monday be debuting a wildly discounted package deal on the duo of premium streaming properties owned by ViacomCBS. According to the report, the price for these services — which cost $US11 ($15) and $US6 ($8) per month, respectively — could be available through Apple’s TV app for $US10 ($14) per month, so less than the cost of Showtime alone. Bloomberg noted users would have to have an active Apple TV+ account, though, which costs an additional $US5 ($7) per month.

A spokesperson for ViacomCBS declined to comment. Apple did not immediately return an inquiry about the rumoured bundle.

As Bloomberg noted, that the discount would be offered exclusively to subscribers of its streaming service makes sense for a product that has, at least for now, very little of its own content. Until Apple is able to push out more content there, it’s going to continue having a tough time making a case for itself. Though, the veritable who’s who of directors set to debut TV shows and movies for the platform certainly appears to indicate that may soon change.

In the meantime, CBS All Access and Showtime both offer a strong lineup of content — Star Trek: Picard! The Twilight Zone! The Good Fight! — that makes the three services together a bit more attractive for $US15 ($21) a month. And hey, you can always just, you know, cancel later.