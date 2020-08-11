Another Guy Bought A Lambo With Stolen COVID-19 Relief Funds

Just last month, we told you about a man from Florida crashing the brand new Lamborghini Huracan he bought with funds stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program. A criminal mastermind from Texas pulled off a similar scam, only he spent his money on not just a Lamborghini Urus, but a 2020 Ford F-350 as well.

From KXAN:

Lee Price III, 29, is alleged to have filed fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications under company names Price Enterprises Holdings and 713 Construction. Price Enterprise Holdings received $US900,000 ($1,256,760) in PPP money, and 713 Construction received $US700,000 ($977,480), and both were said to have several employees and payroll expenses on their respective loan applications, the complaint said. In reality, however, neither company did. In fact, the CEO listed for 713 Construction on its application died in April 2020, a month before the application was submitted, the complaint says.

Price lived very high on the hog with his ill-gotten funds, buying not just the vehicles, but a Rolex and some real estate. He also dropped thousands at Houston nightclubs and strip clubs, KXAN reports. He’s now facing charges of making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

I don’t mean to tell awful criminals taking advantage of programs meant to prop up the most vulnerable people during this historic crisis how to do their evil deeds, but come on. A Lamborghini is such a bad post-wire fraud purchase! Your neon Italian supercar will make the perfect prop for the prosecution at your trial while pointing out how well you were living during America’s darkest hour.

Price isn’t even the first guy to be charged with this same crime from Houston. Joshua Thomas Argires was charged with the same crimes after defrauding the government of $US1.1 ($2) million to buy the only thing more irritating than a Lamborghini: cryptocurrency.