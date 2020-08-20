Amazon’s Wheel of Time Show Adds Some Major New Characters

Scream 5‘s cast continues to expand. Robert Eggers’ mysterious next movie has a hell of a cast. Get a glimpse of The New Mutants’ powers in a new TV spot. Warrior Nun will return for a second season. Plus, The Batman and Supernatural return to filming, and a new look at The 100‘s return. Spoilers, away!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

The Northman

A behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram reveals Björk Guðmundsdóttir will play a character called “The Slav Witch” in Robert Eggers’ The Northman –marking her first major film appearance since 2000’s Dancer In The Dark.

BJÖRK IS IN ROBERT EGGERS' THE NORTHMAN (via https://t.co/OpFUcaQZt8) pic.twitter.com/ewxPEXU0cd — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) August 19, 2020

Scream 5

Deadline reports Jenna Ortega has joined the cast of Scream 5 in a currently undisclosed role.

Jurassic World: Dominion

A covid-19 outbreak has caused Jurassic World: Dominion’s production team to “scale back its presence” on the island of Malta after four crew members tested positive for the virus. Deadline reports filming will resume until the end of the month.

The Batman

Deadline also reports production will resume on The Batman next month at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler’s latest Netflix movie from Little Nicky director Steve Brill has been rated PG-13 for “crude and suggestive content, language and brief teen partying.” The story follows Hubie Dubois (Sandler) “who, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

The New Mutants

The latest New Mutants TV spot includes an army of My Bloody Valentine-inspired miners.

The Antenna

In the trailer for The Antenna, a black ooze powers the Turkish government’s new civilian monitoring system.

The Wheel of Time

TV Line reports Sophie Okonedo (Doctor Who, Æon Flux) has been cast as Siuan Sanche — one of the leaders of the mystical Aes Sedai — and Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw — a young woman who can see glimpses of the future — in Amazon’s upcoming Wheel of Time series. Also joining the cast are Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Peter Franzen as Stepin, and Clare Perkins as Kerene Nagashi.

Warrior Nun

Netflix has renewed Warrior Nun for a second season.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 19, 2020

Lucifer

Spoiler TV has more pictographic spoilers for season five. Click through to have a look.

Unsolved Mysteries

Six new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries will premiere October 19, 2020 on Netflix.[Bloody-Disgusting]

Supernatural

The SPN Tape Ball Instagram account has a new image of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki back on the set of Supernatural.

Fear the Walking Dead

Morgan returns in a new poster.

Photo: AMC

The 100

Finally, the bugs are unleashed in the trailer for The 100‘s September 10 return episode, “Blood Giant.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.