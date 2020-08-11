Alamo Will Now Let You Watch Movies the Way You’ve Always Wanted — Alone

Well, folks, Alamo is finally letting its customers view movies the way they’ve always dreamed: in a private theatre with a hand-selected group of friends and family and without some snotty kid kicking your seat the whole time. The bad news is that we’re still very much in the middle of a global pandemic, and right now just might not be the best time to be visiting movie theatres.

As movie theatres struggle to keep the lights on amid ongoing closures and production and release delays, Alamo has come up with a way to scrounge up some pennies in the interim: allow big-screen theatre rentals for private parties for $US150 ($209) per pop. Right now, the booking process appears limited to its Denver and Austin locations, with up to 30 people permitted in Austin and up to 23 people permitted in Denver.

As for the rental selection, the available films are a mix of new and old with an obvious lean toward more family-friendly flicks — Wonder Woman, the original Trolls, and The Goonies are some of the featured titles. You can book theatres three to 14 days in advance, and the theatre will open up for the party 15 minutes before the start of the film. Masks are required in all public areas, the company says, but mask-wearing is optional in the theatre itself.

Here’s the thing: This is pretty much a dream scenario for many film nerds, but we’re still quite a ways out from living in a post-covid-19 world. And in the absence of a vaccine or adequate contact-tracing, a certain degree of risk is present every time you leave your home and are around other human beings — particularly for people with underlying health conditions, the elderly, and other increased risk groups. That includes inside of an indoor theatre with staff and other personnel also present on the premises.

The real bummer, though, is that this may be the one and only time you won’t be shamed straight to hell for using your phone in an Alamo. Alamo states on its website, “Hey, you paid for the theatre and it’s not a public showing — we’ll leave that policy up to you.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.