A Very Official-Looking Video of the Galaxy Note 20 Has Emerged

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

The week of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is finally here, when we should see the official launches of the Note 20, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 line and Galaxy Z Fold2.

As ever, the leaks have been gaining pace as the event has drawn closer, and the latest one is from veteran leakmaster Evan Blass.

You’ll need to subscribe to Blass’s Patreon if you want to see the full leaked promo video, because we can’t embed it here. But it looks very official – apparently made by U.S. network AT&T – and gives a rundown of the phone’s specs and high points:

6.7 Super AMOLED Plus screen on the Note 20, 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x on the Note 20 Ultra

120Hz refresh rate for the Note 20 Ultra

64MP main sensor on the Note 20, 108MP on the Ultra, both capable of recording video in 8K (!)

Up to 30x zoom on the Note 20, 50x on the Ultra

Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset – but in the UK we’ll more than likely get the Exynos 990 instead

5G support on both phones

4,300 mAh battery on the Note 20, 4500 on the Ultra

A more responsive S Pen stylus on both phones

Mystic Green, Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze for the Note 20, Mystic Black, Mystic White and Mystic Bronze for the Ultra.

While we’ve heard most of these details before in the bazillions of leaks of this phone – including our own – this video looks pretty official, and Blass is very reliable, so we can probably take it as legit.

Blass also posted some 360 videos of the phone on his Twitter, but that’s currently locked so you’ll need to be approved by him if you want to see them.

Either way, only two days now ’til we get the news from Samsung itself. [Techradar]