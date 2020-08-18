The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A New Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip Introduces Another of the Movie’s Excellent Daughters

Cheryl Eddy

Published 3 hours ago: August 19, 2020 at 7:45 am -
Filed to:alex winter
bill and tedbill and ted face the musicbrigette lundy painegeorge carlinio9keanu reeveskristen schaalorionsamara weaving

In this new clip from Bill & Ted Face the Music, the mysterious Kelly (Kristen Schaal) arrives seeking the dude duo’s help in a time-travel vessel that is decidedly not a phone booth. Who is she, exactly? Watch and see.

Whoa! So while the great George Carlin is sadly no longer with us, his Bill & Ted legacy lives on in the form of Rufus’ daughter. That’s fitting, since as we already knew, in Face the Music the middle-aged Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) have their own lookalike daughters who’re around Kelly’s age (played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and will become unlikely heroes just like their dads.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theatres and on-demand August 28.

The Band Reunites in Bill & Ted Face the Music’s Excellently Fun SDCC Panel

Though you’ll probably learn more about the movie itself from the very recent trailer, San Diego Comic-Con’s Bill & Ted Face the Music panel was still the opposite of bogus, with the cast and crew (virtually) reuniting to discuss the much-anticipated three-quel.

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.