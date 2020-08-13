The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Look Inside How Mondo’s Glorious Batman: The Animated Series Collection Came to Life

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: August 14, 2020 at 8:24 am -
Filed to:batman
batman the animated seriesbatman the animated series the phantom city creative collectionconcept artdc entertainmentexclusivegalleryinsight editionsio9justin ericksonmondoposters
We didn't count on being this happy. (Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions)
We didn't count on being this happy. (Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions)

In 2018, artist Justin Erickson and Mondo’s celebration of one of the best Batman adaptations of all time wowed us with some truly stunning works. And now, you can see them, along with the process Erickson took to arrive to his final pieces, in a new artbook — and we’ve got a look inside.

Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection, being published by Insight Editions later this year, gathers all of Erickson’s gorgeous pieces covering the 2018 show, and more.

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions

It explores both unused concepts for posters (like the Mask of the Phantasm variants seen above), as well as looks at how Erickson’s work was adapted when Mondo began releasing the beloved show’s soundtrack on vinyl — including a look at the rather adorable rogues’ gallery cards highlighting mug shots of Gotham’s finest that were included in that release. See them, and a few more pages from the book below, debuting exclusively here on Gizmodo!

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Image: Justin Erickson/Insight Editions, Other

Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection will be available on October 6, and is available for pre-order now.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.