9 Gadgets To Get For Your Tech Obsessed Dad This Father’s Day

If you’ve got a tech-obsessed dad, you’ll know there’s nothing better than gifting him a brand new gadget that he can mess around with. But we also know that buying these new devices also depend on the kind of dad you have, which makes it a bit more difficult to give him something he doesn’t have or something that he didn’t know he needed.

We’ve rounded up a few different gift ideas, so no matter what type of dad you have, you’ll be able to grab a fun new toy to play with this Father’s Day.

Budget Options

If your dad is prone to losing his keys, it might be a good idea to gift him a Tile Mate this Father’s Day. This handy tracker easily slips onto a keyring and can be located anywhere within a range of up to 61m. All he needs to do is sync it via Bluetooth to the Tile app.

This handy gadget isn’t just limited to keeping track of keys — your dad can attach his Tile Mate to his wallet, work bag or anything else that constantly goes astray.

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t own some kind of portable charger. They’ve become a necessity. Belkin’s 15K power bank is a great, affordable choice if you want to help give your dad’s devices a little extra juice. Your dad may already have a portable charger, but, honestly, it never hurts to have a spare.

This portable battery provides a recharge of 15,000 mAh, giving your dad over 105 hours of video playback. It’s compatible with most smartphones, and, depending on the mode, can recharge a phone 4.5 on a single charge.

READ MORE Go Cordless With These Wireless Phone Chargers

Moderate Options

If you know your dad has been looking to pick up a smart watch, or maybe replace an old one, consider giving him UMIDIGI’s Ufit this Father’s Day. This stylish smart watch packs a lot of great features into a nice affordable package.

It’s got a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen sensor and a sleep tracker — with a battery life of up to 10 days. It’ll also give you reminders to stand up, which is perfect if your dad is working from home.

If your dad is spending more time working from home, and is dying for good cup of coffee, Wacaco’s Nanopresso is what he needs. This portable espresso machine will fit neatly in his hands and give him the power of a full-size espresso machine.

It’s simple to use, too. Just tamp in some fresh coffee grounds, add some water and press go! If your dad also loves going for hikes, this is a great tool to have, so he can have a good brew in the great outdoors.

Don’t let the price tag fool you. Despite being a budget option these headphones really give you a bang for your buck. Jabra’s Move headphones are wireless, lightweight and comfortable to wear. And, most importantly, they sound great.

If you’re looking to grab dad a new pair of cans that won’t break the bank and have top notch audio quality this Father’s Day, these don’t skimp on performance.

Philips’ Hue line have firmly established themselves as the go-to choice for smart lighting, and for good reason. This Hue starter kit comes with two warm white E27 bulbs and a wireless bridge that will allow your dad to easily control his set up. Just pair it with the Philips Hue app and he’ll be good to go.

These LED smart bulbs and make for a great addition to any smart home, allowing your dad to control the mood and ambiance of the room they’re installed in. He can even set up automated routine, so these lights will activate at a certain time of day.

READ MORE 6 Mostly Cheaper Alternatives to Philips Hue Smart Bulbs

Options To Really Spoil Your Dad

If your dad does his fair share of gaming on his PC and is in need of an upgrade, or if your dad is interested in building a gaming computer from scratch, why not gift him a great SSD? When it comes to transfer speeds, Western Digital’s Black SN750 stands toe-to-toe with some of the more high-end M.2 drives that are currently available. What gives the SN750 a competitive edge is that it’s comparably cheaper. It’s a great option for a mid-range gaming PC.

We’ve seen all of the dash cam videos, and we can safely conclude that no one on the road knows how to drive. With Andatech’s DriveSense Spotter dashcam, the next time someone ignores a give way sign and almost sideswipes your dad, he’ll be able to document it.

This gadget is simple to install and has an easy to use interface, which means your dad can start filming right away. The Spotter Dashcam uses a wide angle lens, giving ample coverage of everything in front of it and records in a crisp 1260p at 30 frames per second.

Garmin’s Approach G10 is a great option if you want to bring your dad’s golf game into the 21st century. This gadget packs a lot of neat features into a compact, portable size. Your dad can track his location while playing, as this GPS comes loaded with information for over 40,000 international golf courses.

With an easy to navigate interface, your dad will have access to info about the course’s hazards, yardage from specific locations and the exact shape of the green. With a durable design, he can easily clip this onto his belt, or loop it onto his golf bag.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.