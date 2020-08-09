’80s Classic Knight Rider Will Ride Again With Help From James Wan

James Wan is helping bring back Knight Rider. Christopher McQuarrie denies wanting to blow up an 111-year-old bridge for the next Mission: Impossible. Magik gets a moment to shine in another New Mutants TV spot. Plus, a look at AMC’s sci-fi-tinged romance show Soulmates, and what’s to come on the last episodes of Agents of SHIELD. Spoilers get!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Knight Rider

Deadline reports James Wan is attached to produce a new film adaptation of Knight Rider through his Atomic Monster production company and Spyglass Media. TJ Fixman (Ratchet and Clank) will write the screenplay.

Mission: Impossible 7

Christopher McQuarrie has released a lengthy statement to Empire Magazine denying rumours he plans to blow up an 111-year-old bridge in Poland for his next film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Click through to have a look.

2067

Deadline reports 2067 (the artificial oxygen movie) will release both theatrically and on-demand October 2 through RLJE Films.

Tenet

Meanwhile, a new IMAX trailer promises Tenet will only release in theatres this September. For real this time. They swear. They’re certain of it.

Ready for inversion, immersion, and the ultimate IMAX experience? Christopher Nolan’s @TenetFilm was shot on IMAX Film and made to be experienced in #IMAX. Opening only in theatres soon. #TENET pic.twitter.com/AHrcHdI19W — IMAX (@IMAX) August 5, 2020

Tremors: Shrieker Island

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Tremors 7: Island Fury is now officially titled Tremors: Shrieker Island after the penultimate stage in the Graboid life cycle.

The New Mutants

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Magik gets her own TV spot.

there's a reason people believe in magik. meet illyana rasputin. pic.twitter.com/XxgdHmyeiE — X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) August 6, 2020

Legends of Tomorrow

TV Line reports Olivia Swann (who plays Astra) has been promoted to series regular for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Deadline reports that Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the Disney+ continuation of the animated series, playing Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, a “14-year-old activist who relentlessly marches to the beat of her own drum.”

Cursed Films

According to Den of Geek, Shudder has renewed its Cursed Films documentary series for a second season.

The Flash

Spoiler TV has a new poster of Iris promoting The Flash’s seventh seven.

Photo: The CW

Supergirl

Spoiler TV also has a new Dreamer poster for the sixth season of Supergirl.

Photo: The CW

Soulmates

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at AMC’s Soulmates, a futuristic anthology series set in a near-future where scientists have developed away for you connect to your soulmate.

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

Photo: AMC

The Boys

A new PSA recorded by the show’s cast encourages you to wear a mask during our ongoing global pandemic. It is, of course, appropriately curse-y.

Special message from the cast of #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/roMTw1S0gY — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 6, 2020

Agents of SHIELD

Finally, Agents of SHIELD reaches its epic conclusion in the trailer for next week’s two-hour series finale, “The End is At Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.