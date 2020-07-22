Win $5,000 Just for Playing Swinburne Uni’s Open-World Adventure, Swintopia

This article is sponsored by Swinburne.

In lieu of real-life uni Open Days, Swinburne has gone ahead and created its very own online quest, Swintopia, to give future students the opportunity to journey across its virtual campus and uncover everything you need to know about studying at Swinburne (including the social bits, too).

To coincide with Swintopia‘s release, we’re running a competition to get people inspired. Tell us in the form below exactly what you’re passionate about – keep it under 25 words – and you could win $5,000 to fuel the fire.

Win Your Own Career Starter Pack Worth $5,000



All you have to do is register to play Swintopia but, all things considered, that’s a given seeing as every person and their dog will be jumping at the chance to get freebies and student discounts just for playing around in an open-world adventure.

We’ve discovered a little loophole in Swintopia that’s well worth trying. All you need to do is start filling in the registration form here – but don’t complete it. Then, visit the page here and click the big red button. This time, fully register and you’ll be given a clue to score a pretty decent giveaway – think food delivered to your door.

In Swintopia, you can venture across the virtual campus to follow quests, watch videos, check out student portfolios, download study guides and find different student services and clubs.

Student discounts will also be available for local hangouts like Alley Tunes and Lido Cinemas, which is half the reason students attend university – the sweet deals. Well, that, and actually having an education that gives you a strong chance at getting ahead.

While in Swintopia, you might also be given the opportunity to virtually pick the brains of Lidia Thorpe, the first Aboriginal senator for Victoria, Gogglebox star Holly Dalton, former Survivor and House Rules contestant Aimee Stanton, Dan Golding, a novelist who wrote Star Wars After Lucas, as well as footy player Jack Riewoldt.

You can play Swintopia right here and remember to register if you want a chance at the $5K.