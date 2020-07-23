Wild Rumours About Even More Star Wars Disney+ Shows

Colin Farrell hypes up his role in The Batman. A tiny new glimpse of The Eternals could tease a familiar celestial face. Get a look at Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s newest team up for Amazon’s Truth Seekers. Plus, meet a new Jane personality on Doom Patrol, and Taron Egerton joins the… Tetris movie? To me, my spoilers!

Tetris

Taron Egerton will play Henk Rogers, the man who managed to secure the Nintendo Game Boy rights to Tetris, in a new film discussing the popular video game’s development and release. Stan & Ollie filmmaker Jon S. Baird is attached to direct. [The List]

The Batman

Colin Farrell hyped the originality of Matt Reeve’s The Batman in a recent interview with Metro.

The whole prospect is really exciting. I’m ecstatic to be part of that universe. There are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon and those words are Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent… all of those things. I have been watching the Batman films with my kids, but this script is something that feels incredibly original. It leans into it but it doesn’t borrow; it’s born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn’t seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It’s really exciting to be a part of it.

Black Adam

THR reports Black Adam “isn’t likely to get off the ground until 2021” in light of covid-19 concerns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s busy schedule.

Avatar 2

James Cameron told the Toronto Sun he’s personally impressed with how Avatar 2 is coming out.

I deal with images in that world every single day and there are some days when I look at those images and say, ‘This is really amazing.’ I’m not patting myself on the back with that comment. It’s a distillation of some of the best designers in the world and a great cast. But if you’ve got the script right and the design right and you have a great cast, then it’s just an iterative process to get the whole thing shot and assembled.

The Eternals

A yet-to-be-released team poster shared by Don Lee on Instagram appears to includes the giant, floating head of Eson the Searcher.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1285793039835975680

Candyman

Bloody-Disgusting reports Nia DaCosta’s Candyman has been rated “R” for “bloody horror violence and language, including some sexual references.”

The Unfamiliar

An army doctor believes her PTSD is actually demonic possession in the trailer for The Unfamiliar, coming to VOD August 21.

Lando Calrissian

According to Kessel Run Transmission’s Noah Outlaw and Corey Wolfpack — who previously reported on the Bad Batch animated series before its official confirmation — Donald Glover is rumoured to reprise his Solo: A Star Wars Story role as Lando Calrissian for a new Disney+ series.

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

Cinelinx Editor Jordan Maison tagged on to the news by adding that there’s potential for Billy Dee Williams to also potentially return as Lando — although it was unclear as to whether or not Williams would join Glover’s Lando series, acting as a framing device, or potentially get his own series.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1285940749096357888

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Swarm turns Aleksei back into the Rhino in the synopsis for “Spider-Man Unmasked”, the August 15 episode of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

After Spider-Man’s friend is turned back into the rampaging Rhino by Swarm, Spidey is forced to battle for his life in the Underground Monster League contest. Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) guest stars as Head Administrator.

[Spoiler TV]

Truth Seekers

/Film has a few new photos from Amazon’s horror-comedy ghost-hunting show, Truth Seekers, starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Malcolm McDowell.

Doom Patrol

Finally, Jane’s latest personality is a huge fan of Rita’s acting career in a clip from today’s episode of Doom Patrol.

