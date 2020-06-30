Vizio’s New Cheap TVs Could Be a Perfect Reason to Buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X

Vizio is clearly courting gamers with its new collection of 4K TVs, out now, that feature all the essentials needed for next-gen consoles, including HDMI 2.1 — crucial for TVs with high refresh rates — in addition to HDR and 4K. You’ll have to wait for the company’s highly anticipated OLED units until a little later this year.

Generally, HDMI 2.1 is only included in super-expensive TVs. This could be a problem if, for example, you’re planning to buy the Xbox Series X later this year and want to take advantage of the powerful performance it’s expected to deliver, but don’t have enough cash left over to buy a pricey TV. Vizio’s V-Series, however, supports the 2.1 inputs necessary for the next generation of consoles at a surprisingly decent price: starting at $US230 ($334) for a 40-inch screen all the way up to $US800 ($1,161) for a 70-inch model. That might be one of the cheapest ways to get HDMI 2.1 yet, and the new collection supports low input lag, 4K, and HDR. (We’ve reached out to learn just how high the refresh rate will be.)

Vizio’s P-Series Quantum X, the most expensive of the lot, offers up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and 800 nits of full-screen brightness. Brightness is crucial if you want your HDR to really pop and feel like it’s worth the money you spent. Higher peak brightness is almost always better. The P-Series units come in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models, starting at $US1,500 ($2,177) and going up to $US2,300 ($3,338).

The P-Series Quantum, meanwhile — a very good TV that we love — offers 240 zones of local dimming and 1,200 nits of peak brightness and starts at $US1,200 ($1,742) (up to $US1,700 ($2,467)) for its 65- and 75-inch screen sizes. The company’s M-Series Quantum — the middle guy between Vizio’s premium P-Series and its affordable V-Series — will also support HDMI 2.1. Vizio’s souped-up (but pricier) MQ8 units come in 55 inches and 65 inches for $US550 ($798)-$US750 ($1,089) and are being sold exclusively through Amazon. The MQ7 TVs will be available at other major retailers in 50-, 55-, and 65-inch screens between $US400 ($581) to $US700 ($1,016).

And, holy shit! An OLED! Vizio’s foray into the OLED space will arrive with its 4K HDR SmartCast TVs in both a 55-inch and 65-inch version. They will ship in the fall, starting at $US1,300 ($1,887) (up to $US2,000 ($2,903)). This is a space currently dominated by Sony and LG, but Vizio is undercutting both in price for similar models. Vizio could make itself an OLED favourite yet, though the display type can be tricky to pull off. There’s also the question of whether Vizio is using its own panels, or getting them supplied by Sony or LG. If the latter, that would mean the difference in quality between its TVs and its competitors’ could be much smaller than you’d think.

Lastly, Vizio is beginning to roll out its latest lineup of sound bars, with the V-Series 2.1 now available for $US180 ($261). Its V-Series 5.1, which will cost $US250 ($363), will be available July 5, while its M-Series All in One 2.1 sound bar will drop later in the month on July 26 for $US150 ($218). Its top-of-the-line unit, the 18-speaker Elevate 5.1.4 that comes equipped with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, will begin shipping in the fall for $US1,000 ($1,451).

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Vizio makes a strong case for itself — especially if you’re a gamer in the market for a new unit that won’t absolutely break the bank. Buying one now might take the sting out of a holiday console splurge.