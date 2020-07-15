Updates From Loki’s Disney+ Series, Stargirl, and More

The increasingly ill-advised coronavirus thriller produced by Michael Bay continues to add to its cast. Tenet gets a runtime for whenever it actually shows up in theatres. Plus, HBO Max gives us a brief glimpse of Raised By Wolves, Lovecraft Country, and His Dark Materials season two, and Kelly Marie Tran returns to genre with Monsterlands. Spoilers, away!

Songbird

Bloody-Disgusting now reports Bradley Whitford and Jenna Ortega have joined the cast of Michael Bay’s covid-19 thriller set two years in the future.

Unseen

THR reports Jen and Sylvia Soska will direct a film adaptation of the audio adventure game, BlindSide, for Radar Picture. Re-titled Unseen, the story follows “a Boston couple who wake up blind in a terrifying world they cannot recognise. As the couple claw their way through this terrifying new reality, they fear their sanity slipping away. They sense the presence of a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority.”

Tenet

According to the Korean Ratings Board, the theatrical cut of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet runs 2 hours and 29 minutes long.

La Llorona

A military general on trial for war crimes faces the wrath of La Llorona in a new movie said to “reimagine the iconic Latin American fable as an urgent metaphor for Guatemala’s recent history, and tears open the country’s unhealed political wounds to grieve a seldom discussed crime against humanity.” La Llorona comes to Shudder August 7.

Monsterland

Kelly Marie Tran will star in “Iron River, MI” an episode of Hulu’s upcoming series based on Nathan Ballingrud’s short story collection, North American Lake Monsters. According to THR, she plays Lauren, a woman who “returns to her small Michigan hometown to be married” where “she had managed to build a new life for herself after her best friend, Elena, went missing when they were 16.”

Loki

Showrunner Michael Waldron promises the upcoming Loki television series will lean into “unexpected” science-fiction territory, via an instagram story update.

We have a landing page on Disneyplus. And an old trailer. But I like the green nebula. It indicates that this is a science fiction (“sci-fi”) show. You know they say about “sci-fi”: Expect the unexpected when it comes to science fiction.

Alex Rider

TV Line reports the “coming-of-age spy drama” series Alex Rider premieres in the U.S. November 13 on IMDb TV.

Stargirl

Comic Book also has a handful of images from “Shining Knight,” the July 28 episode of Stargirl.

Meanwhile, Barbara learns Courtney and Pat’s secret, the JSA infiltrates the ISA’s headquarters and Solomon Grundy is unleashed in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Brainwave, Jr.”

HBO Max

Finally, a TV spot for HBO Max contains new footage from Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves, Lovecraft Country, and His Dark Materials season two.

